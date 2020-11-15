MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “MEMS Automobile Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. MEMS Automobile Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The MEMS sensor is actually a chip which is indispensably incorporated in almost every vehicle and electronic devices today. MEMS sensor technology is used in a wide variety of modern era automotive sensors. The small size of MEMS sensors provides a quicker response to rapid change in the measured parameter, and because of the extremely low-cost, the use has been extensive. One of the most well-known MEMS devices for automotive applications are inertial sensors and pressure sensors.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Air Bag Deployment Sensors to Witness Highest Growth

– Passive safety applications, like the airbag deployment, make use of MEMS sensors for communicating vehicle deceleration inputs to the electronic control unit (ECU) that controls the airbags.

– Crash sensing for airbag control is a compelling factor for the demand of inertial MEMS sensors. Companies, like ST Electronics, Bosch, and Analog Devices, among others, have been instrumental in developing MEMS-based accelerometer sensors and inertial sensors specified for a temperature range extending from -40Â°C to +125Â°C, which are suitable for enabling passive safety during a crash.

– Innovations in the MEMS sensors for airbag applications are toward increasing the processing speed of the sensors and sensors that can detect forces up to 120g or 480g. For instance, Bosch, in November 2018, launched a new generation of high-g acceleration sensors, SMA7xy sensor family, which are designed to enable faster signal processing, as compared to the sensors of the past generation (SMA6xy released in 2014). With higher bandwidth, these sensors detect impact and facilitate more rapid deployment of the vehicle’s passive safety systems.

– The government at the US and Europe have mandated to have airbag functions for every vehicle even non-luxury variants. Also, India among the growing number of regions to join the US and Europe, etc., to make airbags mandatory for new vehicles which will drive the demand of MEMS sensors for the industry.

Asia-Pacific to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the automotive MEMS sensors market, owing to the rapidly growing automotive industry in economies, such as China and Japan.

– The standardization of autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is accelerating in China. Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the Chinese government issued the key working points of Intelligent Connected Vehicle Standardization for 2018 to promote and facilitate the development of the intelligent connected vehicles industry. The guideline has stated out that more than 30 key standards are expected to be defined by 2020 to found the systems for ADAS and low-level autonomous driving, and a system of over 100 standards will be set up by 2025 for higher level autonomous driving.

– Japan has been in the top three of the countries with most cars manufactured since the year 1960s. The country is home to some of the major automotive players, such as Toyota and Honda. These companies have an extensive presence in the country along with their service centers.

– For instance, Suzuki Connect is an advanced integrated safety and connected car solution, designed to provide customers with improved safety, security and a user-friendly connected car experience, including vehicle tracking, emergency assistance, vehicle live location/movement status, service due reminders and driving behavior analysis. All these factors will drive the MEMS sensor market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

MEMS Automobile Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Passenger Safety and Security Regulations, and Increased Focus on Compliance

4.3.2 Increased Automation Features and Performance Improvements Preferred by Customers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increase in Overall Cost of MEMS Sensors Implementation due to Interface Design Considerations

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Tire Pressure Sensors

5.1.2 Engine Oil Sensors

5.1.3 Combustion Sensors

5.1.4 Fuel Injection and Fuel Pump Sensors

5.1.5 Air Bag Deployment Sensors

5.1.6 Gyroscopes

5.1.7 Fuel Rail Pressure Sensors

5.1.8 Other Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

6.1.2 Delphi Automotive PLC

6.1.3 General Electric Co.

6.1.4 Freescale Semiconductors Ltd

6.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.6 Stmicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.7 Sensata Technologies Inc.

6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

