3D Printing Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The "3D Printing Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.

Scope of the Report:

Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a technology which creates objects, as it offers a plethora of opportunities in production, design, and performance of novel architectural forms, construction systems, and materials. Different material are used such as plastics, metals, and ceramics with various technologies that can cater to many end users.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Fused Deposition Modelling Technology is Leading the Market

– In the 3D printing process, printers use a thermoplastic filament which is heated to its melting point and then extrude it layer by layer, according to the shape and cross-section of the product, to create a three-dimensional object.

– Fuel Deposition Modelling (FDM) has applications in automotive, consumer goods, aerospace, and other industries. This is an affordable solution to build durable and stable parts in these industries. It is also effective in manufacturing complex parts, the designs of which are too complex for traditional methods to execute.

– Over recent years, advancements of the technique have resulted in the deployment of low-cost FDM solutions and increased market penetration. The method is now being used for bio-printing applications using bio-synthetic polymers.

– Moreover, FDM has 46% of market coverage among all the technologies used for 3D printing.

North America Holds the Largest Share in the Market

– There have been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in North America to utilize the potential on offer through 3D printing. The major factor influencing the rise in investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies exploring an untapped market in the manufacturing sector.

– With these series of investments, healthcare, aerospace & defense, industrial, and consumer product applications in North America are set to boom over the upcoming years. For instance, University of Dayton Research Institute was awarded USD 8 million from America Makes, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute, to lead a national program that will use additive manufacturing to help the Air Force more efficiently and affordably sustain aging aircraft. Funding for the award was provided by the Air Force Research Laboratory, and directed to UDRI by America Makes under a new cooperative agreement between America Makes and AFRL.

– Various government organizations, such as NASA, have identified that heavy investments in 3D printing technologies can contribute significantly in space applications, and develop zero â€“ G technologies, driving the growth of the market.

– Fitness trackers and smart apparel are also expected to be driving factors for 3D printing technology in the United States. It is estimated that around 19% of the broadband households had a wearable fitness device.

– Changing consumer preferences and a rising need for customization has bought about a need to create a flexible band and electronics systems that could be realized using 3D printing technology, thereby driving its growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

