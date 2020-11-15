Paints & Coatings Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Paints & Coatings Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Paints & Coatings market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Paints & Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Building & Construction Sector

– Paints and coatings are extensively used in the architectural sector for both exterior and interior applications.

– Paints and coatings are applied on exterior of the house, to not only to give them a new look, but also to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– Modern advances in paint technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings.

– Elastomeric coatings that retain their flexibility and strand-etch ability over a wide range of temperatures are becoming popular solutions for homes, worldwide.

– Besides this, paints and coatings are also used in interiors of houses to add colors or decorative purposes, along with a wide range of other functions. Their functions vary depending upon the type of environment and room that they are used on.

– In Asia-pacific, China is expected to witness the highest growth in the construction activities, followed by India.

– In China, government spending has been increasing, in order to construct affordable housing facilities to cater to the housing demand.

– India is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the coming seven years, where the country is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise around 70% by 2024, in India. The Indian government’s â€˜Housing for All by 2022 is also a major game changer for the industry.

United States to Dominate the Market in North America

– The United States is the worlds largest and most powerful economy in the world, with a per capita income of USD 55,900 in 2017. The economys growth rate was 2.3% in 2017, and in 2018, the GDP grew by 2.9%.

– The construction industry in the United States has witnessed rapid growth in 2017, as a result of increased private sector spending on residential construction. The residential construction in 2016 and 2017 has increased y-o-y by 10.52% and 10.58%, respectively. Residential construction in the country is projected to have a growth of almost 6% in the forecast period (2019-2024), due to an increase in the construction of single and multiple family housing in the country.

– The total number of new residential housing units started in the United States, has recorded growth of 2.62% in 2017 (14,498 thousand houses), when compared to 2016 (14,128 thousand houses) and in 2018, the total number of new residential housing units further increased to 14,989 thousand houses, representing 3.39% growth over 2017.

– According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet is expected to reach 8,270 in 2037, from 7,039 in 2016, owing to the growth in air cargo. Also, the US mainliner carrier fleet is expected to grow at a rate of 54 aircraft per year due, to the existing fleet getting older.

– In 2018, the total value of Aircraft and Parts Shipments in United States reached a total of USD 217.30 billion. Similarly in 2018, the total exports from the aerospace industry reached a total of USD 150.61 billion, with China being the largest export destination.

– Hence, with the rapid increase in demand from the various end-users, the demand for paints and coatings in United States is expected to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period (2019-2024).

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Paints & Coatings Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

