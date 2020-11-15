Wired Occupancy Sensors Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Wired Occupancy Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Wired Occupancy Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Wired occupancy sensors are the kind of sensor which is installed at one particular place and it gives constant feedback which in results automatically turn lights off and on when you enter or leave a particular room. They save energy and have better connectivity in terms of the wireless occupancy sensor.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Applications in Hotel and Hospitality to Hold a Significant Share

– With the increase in traveling population, the demand for accommodating hotels have increased, and with increasing hotel construction, the segment will further drive the market growth.

– Moreover, a smart city initiative which includes smart buildings can create an efficient and intelligent services delivery platform for public and municipal workers by installing sensors all over the cites, (eg, in buildings, colleges, hotels, households etc.,) and to create platforms that allow the share of information and give it for proper use to the public, city managers, businesses and professionals. This platform also provides significant potential for market growth.

– Besides, energy consumption and wastage at hotels are one of the significant concern representing 3% to 6% of hotel operating costs and accounting for approximately 60% of its CO2 emissions, according to Energy Solutions. The primary cause of energy consumption could be technical, architectural, etc. Installation of occupancy sensor resolves the energy wastage concern.

– For instance, the visitors forget to turn off the lights in their rooms when not in use, to address that, they have installed occupancy sensors in every room, washrooms, etc. so that when a person enters in their room, the light will turn on automatically, and it will turn off simultaneously, as the person will move out of the room which can help development in growing the occupancy sensor market due to its computing model.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– North America is mainly driven by a higher focus on innovations and advancements in occupancy sensors such as image processing occupancy sensor (IPOS), intelligent occupancy sensor (IOS), and microphonics which has boosted the demand of occupancy sensor in the region.

– Latest advancements in occupancy sensors such as image processing occupancy sensor (IPOS), intelligent occupancy sensor (IOS), and microphonics in the manufacturing of occupancy sensors have led to an increase in the market share of these sensors in a variety of fields.

– The key applications of occupancy sensors are in residential, commercial, educational, healthcare, retail, and hospitality buildings. Occupancy sensors are most widely used in residential and commercial buildings due to the massive growth in the construction sector in various regions across the globe.

– The United States is leading the market due to development in various sectors, such as commercial and residential and increase in the rise of wireless network infrastructure is driving the growth in the home automation, which is helping in the growth of occupancy sensor market. Similarly, the growing demand for HVAC systems in the US region is anticipated to play a crucial role in this market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Wired Occupancy Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Demand for Stable and High-accuracy Sensors

4.3.2 Rapid Technological Developments in Motion Gaming

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Low Adaptability Due to Lack of Awareness

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

5.1 Ultrasonic

5.2 Infrared (IR)

5.3 Ultrasonic + Passive Infrared (PIR)

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Application

6.1.1 Residential

6.1.2 Corporate Offices

6.1.3 Hotels

6.1.4 Educational

6.1.5 Industrial

6.1.6 Medical and Healthcare

6.1.7 Consumer Electronics

6.1.8 Other Applications

6.2 Geography

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 United States

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.2.1 Germany

6.2.2.2 United Kingdom

6.2.2.3 France

6.2.2.4 Italy

6.2.2.5 Spain

6.2.2.6 Russia

6.2.2.7 Rest of Europe

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 India

6.2.3.4 Australia

6.2.3.5 South Korea

6.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.4 Latin America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Mexico

6.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

6.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.2.5.3 Israel

6.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Texas Instruments

7.1.2 Jhonson Controls

7.1.3 Acuity Brands

7.1.4 Eaton Corporation

7.1.5 Honeywell International

7.1.6 Hubbell Automation

7.1.7 Schneider Electric

7.1.8 Leviton Manufacturing Comapany

7.1.9 General Electric

7.1.10 Philips

7.1.11 Lutron Electronics

7.1.12 Cooper Industries

7.1.13 Legrand

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

