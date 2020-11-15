Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Asthma and COPD Drugs Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Asthma and COPD Drugs market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease, which blocks the airways of the lung because of mucus production, inflammation, and tightening of muscles. Similarly, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is caused by the blockade in the airways, further resulting in difficulty in breathing. Asthma and COPD drugs are the drugs which are used to treat these aforementioned respiratory diseases.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Asthma is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Indication Type
According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAI), in 2016, approximately 8.3% of children in the United States were found to have asthma. Boys were to some extent more likely to have asthma than girls at a rate of 9.2% and 7.4%, respectively. Asthma incidence among children increased from 8.7% in 2001 to 9.4% in 2010, and then declined to 8.3% in 2016. Although not all changes were statistically noteworthy, a similar outline was observed among the sub-demographic groups, except the Mexican/Mexican-American children, among whom asthma prevalence increased from 5.1% in 2001 to 6.5% in 2016.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
According to the AAAI, in 2012, the median annual medical cost of asthma was USD 983 in the United States. This ranged from an average low of USD 833 in Arizona to an average high of USD 1,121 in Michigan. In addition, there were 3,615 asthma-related deaths in 2015. Children under 18 years old made up 219 of those deaths. Asthma prevalence was the highest among workers in the healthcare and social assistance industry, with 8.8% of workers stating that they had asthma at the time of the survey. Workers in the educational services industry reported the second-highest rate (8.2%) of asthma prevalence. Hence, the growing prevalence of asthma is expected to contribute to the significant market share of the North American market over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Incidence and Prevalence of Asthma and COPD
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.2.3 Growing Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations for the Product Approval
4.3.2 Side Effects Associated with Drugs
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug Class
5.1.1 Bronchodilators
5.1.1.1 Short Acting Beta-2 Agonists
5.1.1.2 Long Acting Beta-2 Agonists
5.1.1.3 Anti-cholinergic Agents
5.1.2 Anti-inflammatory Drugs
5.1.2.1 Oral and Inhaled Corticosteroids
5.1.2.2 Anti-leukotrienes
5.1.2.3 Phosphodiesterase Type-4 Inhibitors
5.1.2.4 Other Anti-inflammatory Drugs
5.1.3 Monoclonal Antibodies
5.1.4 Combination Drugs
5.2 By Indication
5.2.1 Asthma
5.2.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AstraZeneca
6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim
6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline
6.1.4 Grifols
6.1.5 Merck & Co.
6.1.6 Pfizer
6.1.7 Roche Holding AG
6.1.8 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
