Asthma and COPD Drugs Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease, which blocks the airways of the lung because of mucus production, inflammation, and tightening of muscles. Similarly, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is caused by the blockade in the airways, further resulting in difficulty in breathing. Asthma and COPD drugs are the drugs which are used to treat these aforementioned respiratory diseases.

Market Overview:

The asthma and COPD drugs market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increase in incidence and prevalence of asthma and COPD, technological advancements, and growing geriatric population.

– The global population is aging rapidly, owing to reduced birth rates and increasing life expectancy. According to the US Census Bureauâ€™s Statistics, as of 2017, the total number of people aged between 65 years and older, exceeded 50 million. According to the United Nations, during the period of 2015-2030, the number of older persons aged 60 years or over, worldwide, is projected to grow by 56% (from 901 million to more than 1.4 billion).

– Moreover, economic and social commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), reports that the geriatric population in Asia-Pacific was around 617.1 million in 2015, accounting for more than half of the worldâ€™s total elderly population. It is estimated that, by 2050, Asia-Pacific may account for almost two-thirds of the worldâ€™s geriatric population. Hence, owing to the fact that asthma is a widely prevalent disease found in people over age 65, the growing geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

GlaxoSmithKline

Grifols

Merck & Co.

Pfizer

Roche Holding AG

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma