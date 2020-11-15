Europe Wound Management Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Wound Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Wound Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the Scope of the Report:, wound management products are used to treat minor injuries as well as complex wounds. Wounds and injuries are common afflictions that affect billions of people worldwide. The products are resistant to foreign particles and are used by the patient himself or by a nurse under the physicianâ€™s orders and supervision, for many reasons.

Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the wound management market include the growing demand for faster recovery of wounds, increase in the number of surgeries, and the rising incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes.

Annual incidence estimate for, both, acute and chronic wounds stands at 4 million in the region. It has been estimated that there is a prevalence of about 1-1.4 million diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and 0.5-1.3 million leg ulcers in Europe, along with 400,000-600,000 new DFUs and almost one million new venous leg ulcers (VLUs), per year. Wound care has become a major concern for patients suffering from diabetes, due to the slow healing process. In adults who are aged over 65 years, the population suffering from diabetes is more than 25%. The incidence of chronic wounds, especially foot ulcers is increasing among the diabetic population. While more than 80,000 adults are expected to undergo a lower extremity amputation, it is also estimated that patients with diabetes are 10 times more likely to undergo amputation at some point in their life. The management of chronic wounds is a significant medical burden associated with large healthcare expenditures. The development of affordable solutions can drive this market toward growth.

