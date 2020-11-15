Europe Wound Management Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Wound Management Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Wound Management market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
As per the Scope of the Report:, wound management products are used to treat minor injuries as well as complex wounds. Wounds and injuries are common afflictions that affect billions of people worldwide. The products are resistant to foreign particles and are used by the patient himself or by a nurse under the physicianâ€™s orders and supervision, for many reasons.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
In the Wound Closure Segment, Surgical Staplers are Expected to Grow at a Rapid Rate.
Surgical staplers are specialized medical staplers, which can be used as an alternative to sutures, for the purpose of wound closure. They can be used during minimally invasive image-guided procedures. With the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the surgical staplers segment is expanding. Surgical staplers offer benefits, such as faster recovery, less pain, coagulation, and accurate closure, especially in minimally invasive procedures. Various applications of surgical staplers include the areas of gynecology, abdominal surgeries, cardiothoracic and orthopaedic surgeries, etc.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Wound Management Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Wounds, Ulcers and Diabetic Ulcers
4.2.2 Increase in Volume of Surgical Procedures
4.2.3 Rising Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Reimbursement Issues Associated with Advanced Wound Care Products
4.3.2 High Treatment Costs
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Wound Care
5.1.1.1 Dressings
5.1.1.2 Bandages
5.1.1.3 Topical Agents
5.1.1.4 Wound Care Devices
5.1.2 Wound Closure
5.1.2.1 Suture
5.1.2.2 Staplers
5.1.2.3 Tissue Adhesive, Sealant, and Glue
5.2 Wound Type
5.2.1 Chronic Wound
5.2.1.1 Diabetic Foot Ulcer
5.2.1.2 Pressure Ulcer
5.2.1.3 Arterial & Venous Ulcer
5.2.1.4 Other Chronic Wound
5.2.2 Acute Wound
5.2.2.1 Surgical Wounds
5.2.2.2 Burns
5.2.2.3 Other Acute Wounds
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Germany
5.3.1.2 UK
5.3.1.3 France
5.3.1.4 Italy
5.3.1.5 Spain
5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M Company
6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.3 Cardinal Health, Inc
6.1.4 Coloplast A/S
6.1.5 ConvaTec Group Plc
6.1.6 Integra Lifesciences
6.1.7 Molnlycke Health Care
6.1.8 Medtronic Plc
6.1.9 Paul Hartmann AG
6.1.10 Smith & Nephew
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
