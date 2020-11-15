Connected Car Device Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Connected Car Device Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Connected Car Device market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The global connected car device market has been segmented by End-User type, communication type, product type, and vehicle type.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Incidence of Vehicle Theft and Road Accidents

The increasing incidence of vehicle theft is directing customers attention to a surveillance system that can monitor their vehicle and send timely updates about its geographic location. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), 773,139 units of motor vehicles were stolen in 2017, compared to 767,290 units in 2016. Additionally, a surge in road accidents due to unsafe driving habits are also prompting customers to adopt connectivity in their cars, to remain updated about on-board diagnostics, the performance of electronic control systems, etc.

According to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), about 94% of the accidents occurring on the US roadways can be attributed to human choice or error; errors including drunken driving, speeding, and others.

Every year, approximately 1.3 million people die in road traffic accidents; a further 20-50 million are injured. Latest technologies such as new safety devices, connected and autonomous vehicles, and intelligent transportation systems with their associated infrastructure and systems are likely to improve and reduce road accidents. Vehicle manufacturers, governments, and international safety organizations are all working to achieve this goal and are heavily reliant on international safety standards. According to the US Department of Transport, V2V communication could prevent up to 80% of accidents that dont involve drink driving or mechanical failure.

Europe and North America – Dominating the Market

The European and North American region are expected to dominate the connected car device market followed by Asia-Pacific.

The United States is considered to be a pioneer in terms of vehicle connectivity. The United States Transportation Department has taken a new initiative to accelerate the deployment of Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) communications technology. This new proposal is expected to be mandatory by 2023. Additionally, the demand for smart solutions in the fields of mobility, vehicle management, safety, and driver assistance has been continually increasing in the country over the last few years., and integration of these cutting-edge technologies has been one of the crucial parameters for customers in purchasing new vehicles.

In the EU, the European parliament implemented the regulation mandating E-call systems in vehicles that ensures the passenger’s safety and it has been estimated that it will save more than 2,500 lives on the road. These initiatives and favorable regulations increase the number of connected vehicles on roads, which further create a huge demand for connected vehicle services and connected vehicle devices.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China leads the market for connected car devices, followed by Japan. The demand for embedded connectivity in vehicles from the consumers and the shift towards connected vehicles has expanded the market for connected car devices in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Connected Car Device Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-User Type

5.1.1 OEM

5.1.2 Aftermarket

5.2 By Communication Type

5.2.1 V2V

5.2.2 V2I

5.2.3 V2P

5.3 By Product Type

5.3.1 Driver Assistance System (DAS)

5.3.2 Telematics

5.4 By Vehicle Type

5.4.1 IC Engine

5.4.2 Electric

5.4.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicle

5.4.2.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

5.4.3 Fuel Cell Vehicle

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Spain

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

5.5.4.1 South America

5.5.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share**

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Continental AG

6.2.2 Denso Corporation

6.2.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.2.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

6.2.5 Autoliv Inc.

6.2.6 Valeo S.A.

6.2.7 Autotalks Ltd.

6.2.8 Visteon Corporation

6.2.9 Magna International Inc.

6.2.10 Infineon Technologies AG

6.2.11 Harman International Industries Incorporated

6.2.12 Panasonic Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

