Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The "Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smart Pills Drug Delivery market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Smart pills are the capsules that are prescribed to patients and are equipped with the electronic sensors, which send a wireless message to devices, like patches, tablets or smartphones outside the body when they are ingested.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Capsule Endoscopy is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type Segment

With the advents in healthcare technology, smart pills are capable of eliminating the need for invasive procedures. The wireless communication of smart pills allows understanding of the real-time information. Various advances are being undertaken in the smart pills, such as advances in batteries and on-board memory, which are making them significant for long-term usage. It is expected that smart pills will become an integral part of remote patient monitoring and telemedicine. National Institute of Health has stated that the advancements in capsule endoscopy are being done rapidly, and in the near future, with an interface application, doctors will be able to control the movement of the device, inside the body. Through this technique, they can easily inspect or diagnose the point of the area, in the body. Hence, with the continuous advancements that are being done in the area of endoscopy, and with the rising need for proper diagnosis of the gastrointestinal disorders, it is believed that the market studied will have a rapid growth, over the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

There are about 1.6 million Americans that are found to have inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). This includes about 780,000 people with Crohns disease and another 907,000 people with ulcerative colitis. Researchers have estimated that there are 6 to 15 new cases of Crohns disease that are diagnosed per 100,000 people, each year. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is anticipated to fuel the market, over the forecast period. There is also vast research being conducted, for instance, the US researchers have developed an ingestible capsule that can be controlled wirelessly, to deliver drugs. The scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brigham and Womens Hospital developed a capsule that can be customized to deliver drugs and can sense environmental conditions. 3-D printing technology is being used to manufacture these capsules, which could be used to treat various diseases. These smart capsules could also be designed to sense infections, allergic reactions, or other events, and then release a drug in response. Hence, all these factors contribute to the increasing research that will be responsible for driving the overall market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Smart Pills Drug Delivery Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Devices

4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Gastrointestinal Disorders

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations for the Approval of Smart Pills

4.3.2 Potential Health Risk

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Capsule Endoscopy

5.1.2 Patient Monitoring

5.1.3 Drug and Delivery Systems

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 CapsoVision

6.1.2 Check-Cap

6.1.3 etectRx Inc.

6.1.4 HQ Inc.

6.1.5 Jinshan Science and Technology

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV (Medimetrics)

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Olympus Medical Technology

6.1.9 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

6.1.10 Proteus Pharmaceuticals

6.1.11 Intromedic

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

