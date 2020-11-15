Animal Wound Care Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Animal Wound Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Animal Wound Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Animal Wound Care refers to the specific types of treatment that are given to cure various kinds of wounds in animals. General wound care begins only after the animal gets stabilized after the trauma or shock that it has had, and it involves certain medical instruments and materials.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Surgical Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
A large number of pets are having advanced medical procedures, which include open-heart surgery, hip replacements, cancer therapy, and cataract removal. These surgical products involve the use of products, which aid in the recovery of the damaged tissues and healing of the wound. There are various types of stitches available, like absorbable and non-absorbable stitches, which are used for the wound closure in animals.
Another option used for wound care is surgical staples. These surgical staples are basically made of steel and are applied to the skin using a special form of staple gun designed for the purpose. Staples are usually used to close wounds on the skin rather than internally and must be removed after a week or two weeks. Similarly, there are several other products which are used. Therefore, the presence of various alternatives and high adoption of pets and livestock are two main factors for the growth of the market studied.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of pets and their wellbeing by their respective owners in this region. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share. The US Animal Health Association is an organization, which takes cares of wound care in veterinary. This organization keeps track of the upcoming products that are required for animal health care. Various promotion programs are being carried out by this association in the country, which enables the veterinary professionals and the general population to understand the effective wound care management for animals. Additionally, the presence of the well-known global players, such as Bayer AG, Medtronic, B. Braun, etc. is fuelling the US market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Animal Wound Care Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Initiatives by the Governments and Animal Welfare Associations
4.2.2 Increase in Animal Adoption and Animal Healthcare Expenditure
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Well-designed Comparative Studies of Wound Healing Products in Cats and Dogs
4.3.2 High Costs Associated with Veterinary Healthcare
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products
5.1.1 Surgical
5.1.2 Advanced
5.1.3 Traditional
5.1.4 Other Products
5.2 By Animal Type
5.2.1 Companion
5.2.2 Livestock
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East and Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M Company
6.1.2 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
6.1.3 Advancis Veterinary Ltd
6.1.4 B Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.5 Medtronic PLC
6.1.6 BSN MEDICAL
6.1.7 MILLIKEN & COMPANY
6.1.8 Neogen Corporation
6.1.9 Robinson Healthcare
6.1.10 Bayer AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
