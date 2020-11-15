Animal Wound Care Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Animal Wound Care Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Animal Wound Care market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14352679

Scope of the Report:

Animal Wound Care refers to the specific types of treatment that are given to cure various kinds of wounds in animals. General wound care begins only after the animal gets stabilized after the trauma or shock that it has had, and it involves certain medical instruments and materials.

Market Overview:

The Animal Wound Care market studied was valued at USD 980.7 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 1,399.16 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.12%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The major factors attributing to the growth of the animal wound care market are increasing initiatives by the governments and animal welfare associations and an increase in animal adoption and animal healthcare expenditure.

For instance, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) is committed to ensure that all animal welfare standards, including veterinary healthcare, are science-based, it also recognizes that other factors must also be taken into account. The International Coalition for Farm Animal Welfare (ICFAW) was formed to represent the interests of non-governmental animal welfare organizations, globally. In the European Union, farmers must conform with legislation that applies to the protection of all farm animals and species-specific provisions, which apply to pigs, calves, and poultry. The EU Strategy of Animal Welfare, 2012-2015, targets to upkeep farmers in meeting the welfare standards, as required by the EU law, and provide benefit to the consumers by ensuring increased transparency and presenting better information. Hence, the increasing government initiatives and rising animal welfare across the world are helping in the growth of the market studied, as these initiatives are making people consider their petâ€™s health as important. Major Key Players:

M Company

Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

Advancis Veterinary Ltd

B Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic PLC

BSN MEDICAL

MILLIKEN & COMPANY

Neogen Corporation

Robinson Healthcare