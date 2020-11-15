Japan Nuclear Imaging Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Japan Nuclear Imaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Japan Nuclear Imaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Nuclear medicine imaging procedures are non-invasive and, with the exception of intravenous injections, are usually painless medical tests that help physicians diagnose and evaluate medical conditions. These imaging scans use radioactive materials called radiopharmaceuticals or radiotracers.

Japan Nuclear Imaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the rise in prevalence of cancer and cardiac disorders, increase in technological advancements, growth in the applications of nuclear medicine and imaging.

After being ranked the topmost cause of life-loss in the last century, stroke is now the third-ranked cause of death in Japan, following cancer and heart disease. According to the 2018 article, "Lifestyle and cardiovascular disease in Japan", the recent trend of rising CHD (coronary heart disease) prevalence among the urban population is a cause for serious concern, as a potential source of forthcoming problems for public health as well as clinical practice in Japan. Moreover, due to the association between lifestyle and CVD (cardiovascular disease), higher sodium, lower calcium, and lower animal protein content in the diet, along with higher alcohol consumption, may account for higher prevalence of hypertension and higher risk of stroke in the Japanese population than for western population at same BMI levels. According to the latest OECD data, in Japan, patients with end-stage kidney failure (ESKF), often caused by diabetes and hypertension, are the highest in the OECD at 238 per 100,000 population while the average is 101. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer, along with certain cardiovascular diseases, is expected to propel the growth of the nuclear imaging market in Japan.

