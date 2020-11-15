Japan Nuclear Imaging Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Japan Nuclear Imaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Japan Nuclear Imaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Nuclear medicine imaging procedures are non-invasive and, with the exception of intravenous injections, are usually painless medical tests that help physicians diagnose and evaluate medical conditions. These imaging scans use radioactive materials called radiopharmaceuticals or radiotracers.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography Equipment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
As per the scope of the report, SPECT equipment includes planar scintigraphy, stand-alone SPECT, hybrid SPECT/CT equipment along with radioisotopes delivery systems, etc. SPECT significantly differs from other types of radiologic and tomographic imaging modalities, such as CT scan or conventional radiography. In SPECT, rather than passing x-rays through a patient to form an image, the patient is injected with a radiopharmaceutical which then emits radiation in the form of gamma rays or x-rays, which are detected by a gamma camera. Advances in image processing algorithms, innovations in radionuclide and ligands, and the advent of multi-modality imaging systems are driving the market growth for modern SPECT and SPECT/CT devices.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Japan Nuclear Imaging Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Cancer and Cardiac Disorders
4.2.2 Increase in Technological Advancements
4.2.3 Growth in the Applications of Nuclear Medicine and Imaging
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Techniques
4.3.2 Short Half-life of Radiopharmaceuticals
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Equipment
5.1.1.1 Single Photon-emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
5.1.1.2 Positron-emission Tomography (PET)
5.1.2 Radioisotope
5.1.2.1 SPECT Radioisotopes
5.1.2.1.1 Technetium-99m (TC-99m)
5.1.2.1.2 Thallium-201 (TI-201)
5.1.2.1.3 Gallium (Ga-67)
5.1.2.1.4 Iodine (I-123)
5.1.2.1.5 Other SPECT Radioisotopes
5.1.2.2 PET Radioisotopes
5.1.2.2.1 Fluorine-18 (F-18)
5.1.2.2.2 Rubidium-82 (RB-82)
5.1.2.2.3 Other PET Radioisotopes
5.2 Application
5.2.1 SPECT Applications
5.2.1.1 Orthopedics
5.2.1.2 Thyroid
5.2.1.3 Cardiology
5.2.1.4 Other SPECT Applications
5.2.2 PET Applications
5.2.2.1 Oncology
5.2.2.2 Cardiology
5.2.2.3 Neurology
5.2.2.4 Other PET Applications
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ATOX CO. Ltd
6.1.2 Bracco Imaging SpA
6.1.3 CANON INC.
6.1.4 Fujifilm (FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd)
6.1.5 GE HEALTHCARE
6.1.6 IBA Radiopharma Solutions
6.1.7 JFE Engineering Corporation
6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV
6.1.9 Nihon Medi-Physics Co. (Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd)
6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
