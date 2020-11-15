3 Best and Top-Tier PDF Tools to Easily Merge and Convert Your PDF documents

Today, PDF is the most popular document that people use to send or receive important information. If you aim to merge and convert your PDF files, this article will give the best ones. We will also discuss the advantages of using these online services. With that, here are the best and top-tier PDF tools to easily convert and merge your PDF files.

PDFBear

First on the list for the best PDF management tool is PDFBear. With this online service, you can do almost anything with your documents. You can use the merge PDF files free function if you have multiple PDF files on your computer and merge them into one PDF file. Besides the merging tool, you can also compress, convert, repair, protect, unlock, add watermark, and split your PDF files.

You can easily use the mentioned features because you are given instructions that even a beginner can follow. Besides the fantastic PDFBear functions, you can entrust your documents with this online tool. Why? Because PDFBear will make sure that your file will stay private and hidden from other unwanted individuals.

PDFMate Converter Pro

PDFMate is an excellent PDF conversion tool that you should put on your list. It’s a perfect online software for small businesses or people who want to use a hassle-free method in turning their PDF documents into different file formats and the other way around. When it comes to the file formats, PDFMate is capable of converting PDFs into six standard formats such as EPU, SWF, HTML, images, plain text, and Word files.

Users can also convert those document formats into PDF files. Unlike other conversion tools, PDFMate can support uncommon documents, which makes it more convenient to use. Besides the conversion tools, this software can also turn scanned files into editable documents because of the OCR technology. That’s why even without a digital copy of a document, you can still use a printed copy and convert it easily.

PDFMate is a straightforward converter because it can be your mate when it comes to handling your PDFs. You can split a document into separate documents, merge multiple files into one PDF file, and edit your document’s direction and layout.

Kofax Power PDF

Kofax is online software that is made to remove the hassle and inconvenience in your life. Regardless of whether you will use the file for business or personal purposes, the conversion tool can easily organize your documents. Its primary purpose is for business, and it can convert, protect, search, and edit your documents.

Speaking of conversion capabilities, it can convert PDFs into Word, PPT, and Excel formats, or vice versa. In addition to that, the OCR system will allow you to scan printed files and make them editable later on. Besides converting your documents, you are also entitled to edit, print quickly, and view your PDFs. You can access those files and edit them through your devices, making it convenient to edit them wherever you are.

With that said, you can add bates numbering, digital signatures, and text to your PDF documents and change the size for a more neat look. Thanks to its spell checker and typewriter features, users can write professional and grammatically correct text. There is also a comparison feature that enables you to see two documents in one set up.

Takeaway

Merging or converting PDF files is easy if you use the right tools. And with the detailed tools provided in this article, the process is achievable, and it’s easy. Before choosing a merging or conversion tool, you need to make sure that it’s safe to use so that your files won’t get accessed with any unwanted people.