A PDFBear Quick Guide: 3 Basic Steps to Convert Word to PDF

Knowing a reliable converter tool that can convert your files quickly and efficiently is very important nowadays since there is no one universal file format that everyone uses. So, with PDFBear, you only have to do three things to successfully convert your Word documents to PDF files that would only take a maximum of two minutes to complete.

PDFBear is not only limited to having a Word to PDF converter tool, but they also offer various file formats such as HTML, Excel, JPG, PPT, PNG, and other devices that you can surely come in handy like repair, compress, split, merge PDF files. If you want to know what these three basic steps you have to do, you better read further in our article.

1st Step: Upload Word Document

If you want to convert from Word to PDF with PDFBear, the first thing you have to do is enter PDFBear’s website and click on the Word to PDF converter tool. You will get a new page to upload your Word documents in two ways: clicking on the “Select Files” button or using PDFBear’s drag-and-drop feature.

What’s great about PDFbear is that it can keep your Word document’s integrity after you have converted it into a PDF file. It is true when PDFBear says that converting any DOC file to PDF has never been easier, and you just have to let PDFBear handle all the work. PDFBear also has set the best possible settings for you to convert your Word documents to PDF files.

Additionally, PDFBear’s Word to PDF converter tool is fully optimized for any device, which only means that you can use whichever device you have at your disposal. It does not matter whether you are using an Android smartphone, an iPhone, PC, or laptop. You are still entitled to PDFBear’s free features.

2nd Step: Converting Word to PDF

After you have already uploaded your Word document, the next thing you have to do is nothing but wait. Yes, you can do nothing during this conversion process, but make no mistake, you won’t be able to relax for a long time. PDFBear prides itself on having a much more superior technology than any other converter tool available on the internet.

The conversion process would only take a few seconds regardless of how big or how many documents you have uploaded. Another good thing about PDFBear is that it has the best preventive measure that would ensure the safety and security of your Word documents. PDFBear has installed a 256-BIT SSL Encryption technology to ensure that no one will be able to get their hands on your files.

3rd Step: Downloading PDF File

The final step to your Word to PDF conversion process is downloading your newly converted file into your device, but you can also save it in your cloud storage like Dropbox or Google Drive. You should note that each downloadable link you get after converting is only accessible and downloadable for a limited time to prevent anyone from ever getting access to your files.

Takeaway

If you timed the first step until this last step, it would only take roughly two minutes, right? That is the beauty of using PDFBear in converting Word documents to PDF files. They have made it truly simple for all types of people, whether you are a new user or a frequent user of their tools.

Do you now see how easy it is to convert with PDFBear? If you don’t believe us, you are more than welcome to try it out for yourself and see whether PDFBear should be your go-to converter tool.