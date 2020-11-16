Endoscopic Suturing Device Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2015 – 2025

This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Endoscopic Suturing Device Market’ for the period 2015 – 2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and in-depth analysis of market opportunities in the global Endoscopic Suturing Device market.

Endoscopic Suturing Device are majorly used in minimal invasive surgeries, open surgical procedures and major trauma cases that require surgery. Endoscopic Suturing Device are preferred over conventional suturing devices during laparoscopic surgeries, as suturing becomes difficult when a surgeon is operating in three-dimensional plane while concentrating on a two-dimensional plane. Using Endoscopic Suturing Device enables surgeons to achieve accuracy and precision. Secondly, the device is also preferred by procurement teams at hospitals as it labelled under “green products”, resulting in considerably less impact on the environment as compared to plastic single-use disposable suturing devices.

The report offers global market forecast in terms of value and volume for the next 10 years.

Products covered in the report include:

Disposable Endoscopic Suturing Device

Reusable Endoscopic Suturing Device

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split under four sections: by product, technique, end user and region. The report analyses the global Endoscopic Suturing Device market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and market volume (units).

On the basis of application, the global Endoscopic Suturing Device market is segmented into:

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Open Surgeries

Trauma Cases

The report starts with an overview of Endoscopic Suturing Device and end-use segments. In the same section, FMI covers the Endoscopic Suturing Device market performance in terms of revenue. This section includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from supply and demand perspectives.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on end-user segments and presents the forecast in terms value for the next 10 years.

End-use segments covered in the report include:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the following 10 years.

Regions covered in the report are:

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

To arrive at the market size, the report considers average price of Endoscopic Suturing Device per devices across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of the global Endoscopic Suturing Device market. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of analysis based on supply side, demand side and disease prevalence rate. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across the Endoscopic Suturing Device market.

As previously highlighted, the market for Endoscopic Suturing Device is split into various categories on the basis of region, products, techniques and end user segments. All these segments have been analysed in terms of basis point (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of the various key trends in the Endoscopic Suturing Device market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of Endoscopic Suturing Device market by region, end-use segments and applications and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global Endoscopic Suturing Device market.

Furthermore, Future Market Insights has developed market attractiveness index for all four segments: regional, product type, application and end user segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, Endoscopic Suturing Device market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view on the basis of categories of providers across the market, presence in Endoscopic Suturing Device product portfolio and key differentiators. Key market participants covered in the report include Medtronic Plc., Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, LSI Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard, SuturTek Inc. and EndoEvolution, LLC.