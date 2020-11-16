A New FMI Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Taurine Market Growth Post 2020

A recent market study published by FMI “Taurine Amino Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Taurine Amino Acid Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of Taurine Amino Acid Market, which includes summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes market overview, wheel of fortune and recommendations on global Taurine Amino Acid Market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find a detailed taxonomy and definition of Taurine Amino Acid Market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about Taurine Amino Acid Market. This section also highlights inclusions and exclusions, which help the readers to understand the scope of Taurine Amino Acid Market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

This section in Taurine Amino Acid Market report includes market background, which includes various macro-economic factors that is affecting Taurine Amino Acid Market. The opportunity analysis is explained for the manufacturers of taurine. This section also highlights market dynamics that include drivers, trends, opportunities and restraints in Taurine Amino Acid Market. Associated industry assessment of Taurine Amino Acid Market is also carried out, which includes supply and value chain analysis and forecast factors of Taurine Amino Acid Market.

Chapter 04 – Global Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains global market value analysis and forecast for Taurine Amino Acid Market in historical period 2014-2018 and the forecast period 2019-2029. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 05 – Global Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Source

Based on source, Taurine Amino Acid Market is segmented into natural and synthetic sources. Within natural source, Taurine Amino Acid Market is segmented into bovine, ovine animals and aquatic animals. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in Taurine Amino Acid Market and market attractiveness analysis based on the source.

Chapter 06 – Global Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Application

This chapter provides details about Taurine Amino Acid Market on the basis of application, and has been classified into food, beverages, animal feed, dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care, agriculture and pharmaceutical. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on application.

Chapter 07 – Global Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how Taurine Amino Acid Market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 08 – Global Taurine Amino Acid Market Pricing Analysis

This section highlights price point assessment by source, average price of taurine manufactured from natural and synthetic sources in different regions throughout the globe and its forecast till 2029.

Chapter 09 – North America Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of North America Taurine Amino Acid Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in North America.

Chapter 10 – Latin America Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting the growth of Latin America Taurine Amino Acid Market. This chapter also includes growth prospects of Taurine Amino Acid Market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 11 – Europe Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of Taurine Amino Acid Market based on its end users in several countries such Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Nordic, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 12 – East Asia Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of East Asia Taurine Amino Acid Market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes China, Japan, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in East Asia.

Chapter 13 – South Asia Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India and Rest of Europe are the leading countries in the South Asia region. These countries are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain growth prospects of the South Asia Taurine Amino Acid Market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of South Asia Taurine Amino Acid Market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 14 – Oceania Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in Oceania region; prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of Oceania Taurine Amino Acid Market.

Chapter 15 – Middle East and Africa Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how Taurine Amino Acid Market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 16 – Taurine Amino Acid Market Industry Structure

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in Taurine Amino Acid Market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 17 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in Taurine Amino Acid Market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Few of the market players featured in this report are

MTC Industries Inc.

Stauber USA

Foodchem International Corporation

The Honjo Chemical Corporation

Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD

New Zealand Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Yuanyang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Fuchi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Penta Manufacturing Company

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

AuNutra Industries Inc.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the taurine report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Taurine Amino Acid Market.

Table Of Content

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Analyst Credentials

2.4. About FMI

Taurine Amino Acid Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Global Economic Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Trends

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

Global Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

4.1. Market Value Projections

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Market Size Projections

4.3.1. Y-o-Y Projections

4.3.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Global Taurine Amino Acid Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Source

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Source

5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Source

5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) By Source, 2014-2018

5.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Source, 2019-2029

5.3.1. Synthetic

5.3.2. Natural

5.3.2.1. Bovine and Ovine Animals

5.3.2.2. Aquatic Animals

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Source

