Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Sees Promising Growth during 2018-2025

An autonomous robot has a specific set of tasks and behavior. Autonomous robot has the ability to move its part partially or fully without human assistance, work under its design specification. The principle activities of autonomous mobile robots include mapping, navigation, localization, perception, and locomotion.
Growth by RegionNorth America will be major contributor in the market due to adoption of robotic technology for manufacturing, the development of self-driving cars and usage of autonomous mobile robots for transportation.
Advancement in sensors used for navigation and rising dependence on unmanned or military vehicles are key factors for the growth of the market. Growing application of robots in industrial and technical sectors is also driving the market growth. However, high capital requirements for incorporation of these devices is hampering the market growth.

SoftBank Robotics America, Inc. the North American arm of SoftBank Robotics Group announced an enhanced set of features for Pepper, the humanoid robot, including front of office capabilities.

Teradyne, Inc. and the shareholders of Mobile Industrial Robots announced the acquisition of MiR of Odense, for EUR 121 million net of cash acquired plus EUR 101 million if specific performance targets are met extending through 2020

