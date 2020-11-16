Lead Acid Battery market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

Europe is a key region of the lead acid battery market due to the ongoing developments, research and investments for off-shore in on-shore renewable energy generation activities. North America will have slow increment in demand during the period due to adoption of other alternatives for lead acid batteries.

Drivers vs Constraints

Demand for passenger vehicles is increasing enormously which in turn increased the demand for lead acid batteries. Increasing requirement of UPS appliances in various sectors has driven the growth of the market. However, the adoption of Ii-ion batteries in automobile industry due to poor performance of lead acid batteries restrains the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Gravita India company signed a contract with Amara Raja Batteries for lead acid battery scrap collection and recycling arrangements.

