Healthcare Consulting Service Market- Notable Developments & Key Players by 2026

Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market is valued US$8.75 bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$20.6 bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

Healthcare consulting service market is segmented by Type of Service, by End-user & by Region. Types of services are Strategy Consulting, Digital Consulting, IT Consulting, Operations Consulting, Financial Consulting, and HR Talent Consulting. By End, a user is divided into Government Bodies, Payers, Life Science Companies, Providers. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Importance of growth in the global aging population, the rising value of value-based care, and technical advancements in the healthcare industry are factors driving the growth of the market. The problem of data confidentiality is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Based on the type of service, Digital consulting segment accounted for the largest share of the market and it is also expected to register the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. Shift from paper-based healthcare models to digital models in developed markets and increasing healthcare spending for building intelligent hospitals are the main factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of the end user, Government Bodies is the most dominating segment in the market.

Government Market consists of public sectors controlled by national, state or provincial, and local governments. Public sectors can include critical services such as national defense, homeland security, police protection, urban planning, and taxation. So, Government bodies have the resources to pay for more risk-based contracts and agreements, which is a key factor driving this market.

Region wise, healthcare consulting services market was dominated by North America, but Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for remote care and telemedicine in rural areas in the region. Government institutions in China and India are expected to witness a high demand for healthcare consulting services for bolstering the healthcare infrastructure in these countries.

Key players operate to, Accenture, McKinsey & Company, Cognizant, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, The Boston consulting group, Huron consulting and Ernst & Young.

Scope of Report Healthcare Consulting Service Market

Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market, by Type of Service:

Digital Consulting

It Consulting

Strategy Consulting

Operations Consulting

Financial Consulting

HR & Talent Consulting

Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market, by End-user:

Government Bodies

Players

Life Science Companies

Providers

Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players Analysed in Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market

Accenture

McKinsey & Company

Cognizant

Deloitte Consulting

KPMG

The Boston consulting group

Huron Consulting

Ernst & Young.

