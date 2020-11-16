North America Tea Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “North America Tea Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. North America Tea market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the market includes North America tea segmented as leaf tea and CTC (crush, tear, and curl) tea. By product type, the market is segmented as black tea, green tea, herbal tea, and other product types. By distribution, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.

North America Tea Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– Consumption of tea in the North American region is not limited by seasonality but is always steady, irrespective of time.

– Ready-to-drink tea and iced tea have gained more popularity in Canada and the United States, driving the North America tea market.

– The market is witnessing steady growth, thanks to strong consumer preference in the United States, albeit Canada has been lukewarm in its response. Both countries have slashed prices, leading to an increase in sales(by volume) of tea in North America.

– Canadians have become aware of the health benefits associated with tea consumption, as well as the wide variety of tea offerings, which drove the demand for tea in Canada in 2017. Major Key Players:

Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

Unilever PLC

ITO EN INC.

Tata Global Beverages

Davids Tea Inc.

Bigelow Tea

Tea Forte