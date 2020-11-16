North America Tea Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “North America Tea Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. North America Tea market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Scope of the market includes North America tea segmented as leaf tea and CTC (crush, tear, and curl) tea. By product type, the market is segmented as black tea, green tea, herbal tea, and other product types. By distribution, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Rise in Demand for Ready-to-Drink Tea
Rising awareness, regarding the health benefits of RTD tea, on-the-go convenience trend, and premiumisation of tea are a few factors affecting the market. Healthy hydration trends, among the consumers in North America, have led to the rise in the demand of RTD tea products over other carbonated or soft drinks. The market faces challenges with respect to the availability of substitute products, such as energy drinks, other RTD drinks, like coffee, and functional beverages. Innovations and new product launches remain the key influential factors for the market growth, where manufacturers are coming up with new flavors, combinations of ingredients, and strong promotional positioning of the products. For instance, Value-added RTD tea, such as kombucha fermented tea products, are gearing up the market growth in the overall RTD market.
United States is the Largest Market Segment
The United States has been identified as the third-largest importer of tea, globally. Tea consumption in the United States has increased significantly in the past few years, and tea is now the most popular beverage in this country. In this region, the major growth opportunities include increasing health awareness among North American consumers, the introduction of new flavors, and the demand for convenience. The United States tea market recorded robust growth, in terms of value and volume in 2018, with herbal and green tea reflecting stronger demand. The market for tea is expected to grow at an impressive pace, due to continued innovation, convenience, and popularity of high-end specialty tea. Future, the growth is expected to be dependent on growing consumer interest, as well as the marketing of tea as a healthy beverage.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
North America Tea Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Form
5.1.1 Leaf Tea
5.1.2 CTC Tea (Crush, Tear, and Curl)
5.2 By Product Type
5.2.1 Black Tea
5.2.2 Green Tea
5.2.3 Herbal Tea
5.2.4 Other Product Types
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.3.2 Convenience Stores
5.3.3 Specialist Retailers
5.3.4 Online Retail Stores
5.3.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Celestial Seasonings, Inc.
6.4.2 Unilever PLC
6.4.3 ITO EN INC.
6.4.4 Tata Global Beverages
6.4.5 Davids Tea Inc.
6.4.6 Bigelow Tea
6.4.7 Tea Forte
6.4.8 Republic of Tea
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
