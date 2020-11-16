Europe Nutraceutical Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Europe Nutraceutical Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Nutraceutical market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market includes European nutraceuticals such as functional food, functional beverage, and dietary supplements. Functional food includes: Dairy, Bakery, Confectionary, Snacks, Cereals, and others. The Functional beverages market includes: Energy Drink, Sports Drink, Fortified Juice, Fortified Dairy, and Dairy alternative beverages, and others. Dietary supplements include: vitamins, By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.

Market Overview:

The European nutraceutical market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– In the European region, nutraceuticals are gaining importance and becoming a part of the consumerâ€™s daily diet. The key reasons for this change have been the increased prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and people taking preventive healthcare measures.

– With the increase in life expectancy and subsequent increase in lifestyle-related diseases, nutraceuticals have emerged as a necessity for consumers, especially in a developed market, as the European region.

– Functional food is the largest share-holding category of the market, followed by functional beverage and dietary supplements.

– Functional beverage is the fastest-growing segment, and developing markets have growth potential for these beverages. Major Key Players:

Nestle SA

The Kelloggs Company

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Amway

The Coca-Cola Company

Sanofi

PepsiCo, Inc.