Europe Nutraceutical Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Europe Nutraceutical Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Nutraceutical market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the market includes European nutraceuticals such as functional food, functional beverage, and dietary supplements. Functional food includes: Dairy, Bakery, Confectionary, Snacks, Cereals, and others. The Functional beverages market includes: Energy Drink, Sports Drink, Fortified Juice, Fortified Dairy, and Dairy alternative beverages, and others. Dietary supplements include: vitamins, By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Germany Dominates the Market
Germany holds the maximum market share of 14% followed by the U.K and France. Consumers in the UK greatly appreciated high protein products for its health-promoting properties, therefore increasing the target consumer base from traditional gym-goers and fitness fanatics to the general public. The most trending category having high protein fortification is breakfast cereals. Around 82 million consumers help make Germany the largest food & beverage retail market in Europe. Consumers in Germany tend to buy less and less often. However, they do demand high-quality products, including organic and health & wellness food products. The nutraceutical market in Germany is benefitted by the strong economy and low unemployment rate. The aging population is fueling the demand for functional beverages, to prevent or overcome health conditions. They consider functional beverages as the â€˜meal bottle.
Functional Beverage is the Fastest-growing Segment
The growing number of health-conscious consumers and their demand for health-based ingredient containing products are fuelling the European functional beverage market. Companies are taking measures to adapt their products to EFSA requirements. However, the process for regulatory approval is slow for health claims, owing to a heavily regulated market. Consequently, there is a huge problem for small innovative beverage companies in Europe. The European functional beverage market continues to capture the second-largest market share, owing to the growing demand for â€˜Clean Label foods and growing health awareness. Consumers in Europe prefer a wide range of products, such as energy drinks, enhanced waters, and juices. While the introduction of advanced technologies, such as microencapsulation, is paving the way for manufacturers to start new ventures.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Nutraceutical Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Functional Food
5.1.2 Functional Beverage
5.1.3 Dietary Supplement
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Speciality Stores
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Spain
5.3.1.2 United Kingdom
5.3.1.3 Germany
5.3.1.4 France
5.3.1.5 Italy
5.3.1.6 Russia
5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Nestle SA
6.4.2 The Kelloggs Company
6.4.3 Herbalife International of America, Inc.
6.4.4 Amway
6.4.5 The Coca-Cola Company
6.4.6 Sanofi
6.4.7 PepsiCo, Inc.
6.4.8 The Kraft Heinz Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
