High-end Inertial Systems Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The "High-end Inertial Systems Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.
Scope of the Report:
High-end inertial systems comprise of high-performance variants of gyroscopes, accelerometers and multi-axis integrated systems like inertial measurement units (IMUS). IMUS consist of a combination of accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and processing units. High-end inertial systems can be differentiated based on grade using performance metrics and end-user applications.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Navigation High-end Accelerometers to Witness High Growth
– The high-end accelerometers for navigational applications comprise guidance systems, range finding devices, aeronautics, and stabilization units.
– The navigation grade applications for MEMS accelerometers are found in speed control, tilt control, bogie monitoring system and positioning monitoring systems employed in tactical and commercial transport units. They are also increasingly being used in shock monitoring and train positioning systems.
– Primarily in the field of aviation, accelerometers are widely used as a part of inertial navigation systems, such as AHRS, to offer greater performance stability and accuracy. The configuration of accelerometers in terms of working range and bias stability range in the high-end IMUs acts as a differentiating factor in these devices.
– With the increasing aircraft fleet in various regions across the globe, the high-end inertial systems market is expected to witness positive growth.
North America Occupies the Largest Market Share
– The North American region occupies the largest share in the high-end inertial systems market. The major share of demand for high-end inertial systems is from the maritime sector and the aircraft industry for both commercial and defense purposes.
– The United States allocates the maximum budget for defense spending. Nonetheless, the decrease in military spending in the past few years is expected to be offset by steady growth in aerospace and land-based applications of inertial systems in the United States, which is expected to drive the market forward.
– However, a strong increase in the production of helicopters and commercial aircraft in this region is also driving the market for high-end inertial systems. The huge aerospace industry of the United States which exports a huge share of the total aerospace production attracts many foreign firms to the United States aerospace market as it is the largest in the world, employing a skilled and hospitable workforce, with diverse offerings and extensive distribution systems, which is a primary reason for the growth of the market studied in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
High-end Inertial Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Emergence of MEMS Technology
4.3.2 Inclination of Growth Towards Defense and Aerospace
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Operational Complexity, Coupled with High Maintenance Costs
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 High-end Inertial Measurement Units (IMUS) – Application by Performance
5.1.1 Industrial Applications
5.1.2 Defense
5.1.3 Aerospace
5.1.4 Land/ Naval
5.2 High-end Accelerometers – by Grade & Performance Range
5.2.1 Tactical
5.2.2 Navigation
5.2.3 Industrial
5.2.4 Automotive
5.3 High-end Gyroscopes – by Performance
5.3.1 Tactical
5.3.2 Navigation
5.3.3 Industrial
5.3.4 Automotive
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Honeywell Aerospace Inc.
6.1.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.1.3 Bosch Sensortec GmbH
6.1.4 Analog Devices Inc.
6.1.5 Thales Group
6.1.6 Rockwell Collins Inc.
6.1.7 Moog Inc.
6.1.8 Fairchild Semiconductor (ON Semiconductors)
6.1.9 VectorNav Technologies
6.1.10 STMicroelectronics NV
6.1.11 Safran Group (SAGEM)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
