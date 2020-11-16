High-end Inertial Systems Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “High-end Inertial Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. High-end Inertial Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

High-end inertial systems comprise of high-performance variants of gyroscopes, accelerometers and multi-axis integrated systems like inertial measurement units (IMUS). IMUS consist of a combination of accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and processing units. High-end inertial systems can be differentiated based on grade using performance metrics and end-user applications.

The high-end inertial systems market was valued at USD 3.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.46%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The powerful combination of IMUS, coupled with other onboard sensor data produces reliability and automation breakthroughs for applications in industries, such as autonomous vehicles, unmanned systems, and other advanced robotics.

– The high-end inertial systems comprise of IMUâ€™s with high-performance sensors (gyroscopes, magnetometers, accelerometers) to provide highly accurate information about the surrounding environment through relative movement.

– Defense and commercial aerospace markets have always been the major consumers of the high-end inertial system market, with the market evolving positively owing to the increased R&D investments into a wide range of applications for inertial systems, it is hence driving the market forward, and the market is also benefiting from the strong position of the commercial aerospace business.

– MEMS technology has also played a major role in expanding the application base for high-end inertial systems by scaling down the size and power consumption of these devices, without compromising on their performance metrics, which is a primary factor for the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

