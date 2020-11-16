Tire Cord Market Size, Share 2020 By Worldwide Industry Demand, Regional Overview, Trends Evaluation, Top Manufacture, Business Growth Strategies and Forecast to 2026 Says Industry Research Biz

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Tire Cord Market” research report provides key statistics of the market status in terms of Tire Cord market size estimates and forecasts, growth rate. This report also covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Further, the Tire Cord market research report strategical insights based on assessment of recent developments, strategy analysis of the players. It also covers drivers, opportunities and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The Global Tire Cord market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Tire Cord market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Tire Cord market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including:

Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Milliken & Company Inc.

Kordsa Global, Inc.

Firestone Fibers & Textile Company

Kolon Industries, Inc.

SRF Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Tokusen U.S.A., Inc.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions are covered:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Tire Cord market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Tire Cord market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Steel Cord

Polyester

Nylon Dipped Cord

Rayon Cord

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Engineering Vehicles

Aircraft

Automotive

Global Tire Cord Market Chapter-wise Analysis:

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Tire Cord market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Tire Cord market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Tire Cord industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Tire Cord market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Tire Cord, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Tire Cord in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Tire Cord in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Tire Cord. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Tire Cord market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Tire Cord market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Tire Cord market?

What was the size of the emerging Tire Cord market by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the emerging Tire Cord market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Tire Cord market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Tire Cord market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Tire Cord market?

What are the Tire Cord market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Tire Cord Industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Tire Cord Market Forecast Period: 2019-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Tire Cord market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Tire Cord Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tire Cord

1.2 Tire Cord Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tire Cord Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2014-2026)

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Type 1

1.2.3 The Market Profile of Type 2

1.2.4 The Market Profile of Type 3

1.3 Global Tire Cord Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tire Cord Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

1.3.2 The Market Profile of Application 1

1.3.3 The Market Profile of Application 2

1.3.4 The Market Profile of Application 3

1.4 Global Tire Cord Market by Region (2014-2026)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Tire Cord (2014-2026)

2 Global Tire Cord Market Landscape by Player

2.1 Global Tire Cord Production and Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Tire Cord Revenue and Market Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Tire Cord Average Price by Player (2014-2019)

2.4 Tire Cord Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type by Player

2.5 Tire Cord Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tire Cord Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Tire Cord Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Players Profiles

3.1 Company 1

3.1.1 Company 1 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.1.2 Tire Cord Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Company 1 Tire Cord Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.1.4 Company 1 Business Overview

3.2 Company 2

3.2.1 Company 2 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.2.2 Tire Cord Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Company 2 Tire Cord Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.2.4 Company 2 Business Overview

3.3 Company 3

3.3.1 Company 3 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.3.2 Tire Cord Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Company 3 Tire Cord Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.3.4 Company 3 Business Overview

3.4 Company 4

3.4.1 Company 4 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.4.2 Tire Cord Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Company 4 Tire Cord Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.4.4 Company 4 Business Overview

3.5 Company 5

3.5.1 Company 5 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.5.2 Tire Cord Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Company 5 Tire Cord Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.5.4 Company 5 Business Overview

4 Global Tire Cord Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Tire Cord Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Tire Cord Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Tire Cord Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Tire Cord Manufacturing Analysis

8.1 Tire Cord Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials Introduction

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.2.1 Labor Cost Analysis

8.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tire Cord

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Tire Cord Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Raw Materials Sources of Tire Cord Major Players in 2018

9.3 Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Opportunities

10.3.1 Advances in Innovation and Technology for Tire Cord

10.3.2 Increased Demand in Emerging Markets

10.4 Challenges

10.4.1 The Performance of Alternative Product Type is Getting Better and Better

10.4.2 Price Variance Caused by Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

10.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

11 Global Tire Cord Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

