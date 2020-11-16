ADVANCED COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY SCANNERS MARKET– THE BIGGEST TRENDS TO WATCH OUT FOR 2017-2027

A computed tomography or CT alludes to an automated x-ray imaging method in which a limited beam of x-rays is focused on the patient and immediately revolved around the body, generating signals which are prepared through the machine’s PC to produce cross-section pictures or parts of the body. Advanced CT scanners could be utilized to distinguish injury or disease inside different areas of the body. A CT scan of the heart might be requested when different kinds of abnormalities or heart disease are assumed. CT likewise could be utilized to picture the head to situate hemorrhage, injuries, clots leading to stroke, tumors and different conditions.

The global market will be registering a high 7.9% value CAGR all through forecast the period. The global market will be reflecting a valuation of about US$ 2900 Million, up from a projected value of close to US$ 1300 Million in 2017.

Market Segmentation

• The global market on the basis of the product type includes portable CT scanners, low dose CT scanners, spectral imaging based CT scanners and cone beam CT scanners. The acceptance of cone beam CT scanners product type will be increasing at a higher pace in the coming years, reflecting as a faster growing category in the approaching years. The category will be reaching an evaluation in excess of US$ 900 Million through the end of the assessment year. The low dose CT scanners category is the biggest with highest value share. It is anticipated to increase at a healthy 7.9% value CAGR all through the forecast period 2017-2027.

• The global market on the basis of the end user includes diagnostics centers, ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. The diagnostic centers and hospitals are likely to mostly add to the expansion of the worldwide market.

• The global market on the basis of the region includes North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan. North America regional market is largely lucrative and is likely to lead the overall market with maximum market share. The North America market is anticipated to increase at a robust CAGR moreover is likely to touch a billion dollar target by the end of the assessment year. The Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa regional markets are also expected to witness growth owing to the encouraging government policies for multi-national corporations and start-up companies to concentrate on growth in the healthcare sector, particularly in the medical imaging segment.

Key Market Players

Some of the major market players functional in the global market include

• General Electric Company

• NeuroLogica Corp.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Xoran Technologies, LLC.

• Canon Inc.

• iCRco, Inc.

• Medtronic, Plc.

• Others

