Confectionery Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2026

About Confectionery:

Confectionery is the art of making confections, which are food items that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates.

Major players covered in this report:

Elvan

Sima

Corona

Magical

Mansour sweet

MinaFood

Egypt Foods

Covertina

Mondelez International, Inc.

Horreia Company

United Food Egypt

Nestlé S.A.

Snack Bars and Biscuits

Sugar

Chocolate

Fine Bakery Wares

Others Confectionery Market by Applications:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discounters

Forecourt Retailers

Grocery Stores