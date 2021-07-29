Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018 to 2027

The study on the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Analytical Insights Included at the Report

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV) Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Competitive Landscape

Celanese Corporation

Brand: Forprene

Founded in 1918, Celanese Corporation has its official headquarters in Irving, Texas. The company manufactures and commercializes thermoplastic vulcanizates for applications such as automotive, consumer applications, construction, and others. The company offers a broad portfolio of products with robust R&D capabilities to cater to the ever-evolving consumer needs & preferences.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Brand: Trexprene

Founded in 1934, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of thermoplastic vulcanizates for use across home appliances and automotive applications. As one of the chief subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, the company extensively focuses on R&D to come up with new technologies to cater to the diverse demands of various end-use industries.

Lanxess

Brand: Tepex

Founded in 2004, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft is a specialty chemicals company that has its corporate headquarters in Cologne, Germany. The company was founded through the spin-off of chemicals division along with parts of the polymer’s business of Bayer AG.

Ravago SA

Brand: EZPrene

Founded in 1961, Ravago SA is a company producing high-quality plastics and its corporate headquarters are located in Luxembourg, Europe. The company is predominantly active in the space of building materials, polymer & chemical distribution, and recycling & compounding of elastomeric and plastic raw materials.

Solvay S.A.

Founded in 1863, Solvay S.A. is a Belgium-based chemical company and has its corporate headquarters in Neder-Over-Heembeek, Brussels, Belgium. Solvay is well-known for developing advanced materials & specialty chemicals according to the needs & specifications of every industry. Solvay assists its customers in terms of finding and implementing responsible and value-added solutions best-suited to their needs.

Other players profiled in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market report are Exxon Mobil Corporation (Santoprene), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., (MILASTOMER), Teknor Apex (Sarlink), Celanese Corporation (Forprene), Kraton Polymers (Kraton G), DuPont (DuPont ETPV), Alfagomma (Alfater XL)

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market- Additional Insight

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market- End Users Turn to Super-TPVs to Replace High-Cost Thermoset Rubbers

Novel developments in the thermoplastic vulcanizates market space are opening up new scope for large-scale adoption of thermoplastic vulcanizates in challenging industrial applications. One of such promising developments is the ‘super thermoplastic vulcanizates (super-TPVs)’, which are being increasingly embraced by the industrial operators to replace high-cost thermoset rubbers.

Introduction of super thermoplastic vulcanizates has paved new opportunities for adoption of thermoplastic vulcanizates in highly demanding and challenging applications, such as automotive under-the-hood applications. In addition, super TVPs are also being used for appliance and industrial components that are subjected to unusually high temperature requirements, given that super TVPs offer unbeatable heat resistance in comparison to the conventional variants.

