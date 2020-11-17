Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2026

Global “Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Market” forecast 2020-2026 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates:

The Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates market revenue was 26685 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 36007 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.12% during 2020-2025. Concrete is basically a mixture of aggregates and paste. The aggregates are sand and gravel or crushed stone; the paste is water and cement. Portland cement is not a brand name, but the generic term for the type of cement used in virtually all concrete, just as stainless is a type of steel and sterling a type of silver.

Cement is manufactured by heating lime, silica, alumina, iron, and other materials at high temperature. The resulting substance is a marble-like ball called clinker that is ground, mixed with limestone and gypsum, and used to create concrete.

Ground-granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS or GGBFS) is obtained by quenching molten iron slag (a by-product of iron and steel-making) from a blast furnace in water or steam, to produce a glassy, granular product that is then dried and ground into a fine powder.

Fly Ash is a fine powder that is a byproduct of burning pulverized coal in electric generation power plants. Fly ash is a pozzolan, a substance containing aluminous and siliceous material that forms cement in the presence of water. When mixed with lime and water, fly ash forms a compound similar to Portland cement.

Crushed stone, one of the most accessible natural resources, is a major basic raw material used by construction, agriculture, and other industries that utilize complex chemical and metallurgical processes. 75% crushed stone was used as construction material, mostly for road construction and maintenance; 13% for cement manufacturing; 7% for lime manufacturing; 3% for other chemical, special, and miscellaneous uses and products; and 2% for agricultural uses.

Major players covered in this report:

CRH Americas Materials

U.S. Concrete

Buzzi Unicem USA

Heidelbergcement

LafargeHolcim

Grupo Argos

Vulcan Materials

CEMEX USA

Martin Marietta

Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Market by Types:

Concrete

Cement

GGBFS/GBFS

Fly Ash

Crushed Stone

Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Market by Applications:

Road Construction

Building Construction

Public Facilities

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Concrete, Cement, GGBFS-GBFS, Fly Ash and Coarse Aggregates Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

