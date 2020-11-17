Digit Joint Implants Market Statistics, Segment, Trends and Forecast 2028

Global Digit Joint Implants Market: Overview

Preoperative planning involves a rigorous analysis of implants and aids that are to be using during surgery. Joint implants are the most carefully-crafted form of medical implants, and this factor has given an impetus to the growth of the digit joint implant market. The presence of trained medical practitioners who can effectively lay joint implants is a key consideration for market growth. Several medical guilds, focused at research related to medical implants, have been formed in recent times.

Popularity of 3D printing in the medical industry has played a key role in driving demand across the digit joint implants market. 3D printing technology gives a mark of supremacy in imitating the shape and structure of joints. Furthermore, this technology can also be used to simulate joints in research laboratories and test centers. Multiple domains within healthcare such as osteology, dentistry, and anatomy use 3D printing technologies for research and development. The presence of a sound industry for 3D printing shall give a launch pad for innovation to the market vendors.

The skeletal structure of humans is studied with the help of simulated models. These models act as an archetype for developing joint implants. Hence, the sheer precision of these implants plays an important role in driving market demand. Furthermore, the presence of a trained medical professionals, who can understand the geometry of implants, has also aided market growth.

The global digit joint implants market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: product type and region. On the basis of product type, the demand for toe implants is expected to increase in the years to follow. The rising incidence of sports injuries has caused a demand-uptick across this segment.

Global Digit Joint Implants Market: Notable Developments

The presence of a sound industry for prosthetics has paved way for several notable developments in the global digit joint implants market.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. has emerged as a prominent vendor in the global joint implants market, and the company has heavily invested in marketing and advertisement. The company promotes the ideates of its history and people to attract consumers. Furthermore, the company positions itself as a problem-solving entity for the healthcare and medical industry. This strategy has helped Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. to build an image of trust and leadership in the market.

Other companies such as Integra LifeSciences Corp. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. have also emerged as formidable sellers in the global digit joint implants market. It is expected that these companies would invest in research and development of develop a sound consumer base for themselves.

Two of the other key companies in the digit joint implants market are:

Stryker Corp.

Wright Medical Group NV

Global Digit Joint Implants Market: Growth Drivers

Popularity of Knee- and Hip-Replacement Surgeries

The incidence of various kinds of injuries cannot be attributed to a particular trend or propensity. According to the principle of probability, all individuals, during their normal course of life, are at an equal chance of suffering a bone-damaging injury. Hip-replacement injuries require immense precision at the end of the medical professionals. This factor has led to increased demand across the global digit joint implants market.

Popularity of Biodegradable Digit Implants

Concerns related to the healing and tissue-development have led to the development of biodegradable joint implants. These implants degenerate over a period of time, and assist in tissue growth during their life. Several key organizations such as BioPro, Denmark conduct awareness and education programs about the utility of digit joint implants. This factor shall also propel demand within the global digit joint implants market in the years to follow.

The global digit joint implants market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

MCP and PIP joint implants

Trapeziometacarpal joint implants

Toe implants

Others

