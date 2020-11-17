Trending: Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Top Players: CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors, MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Trucks, Beiqi Foton Motor, BRC Gas Equipment, Cummins Westport, Dongfeng Motor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, Gaz, Honda, Impco Technologies, Isuzu Motors, Kamaz, Landi Renzo, Navistar, Renault, Volkswagen

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors, MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Trucks, Beiqi Foton Motor, BRC Gas Equipment, Cummins Westport, Dongfeng Motor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, Gaz, Honda, Impco Technologies, Isuzu Motors, Kamaz, Landi Renzo, Navistar, Renault, Volkswagen Market Segment by Product Type: Light-duty NGV, Heavy-duty NGV Market Segment by Application: Public Transportation, Logistics

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market

TOC

1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle

1.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Light-duty NGV

1.2.3 Heavy-duty NGV

1.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Public Transportation

1.3.3 Logistics

1.4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Industry

1.7 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Trends 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.4.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.5.1 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.6.1 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.7.1 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.8.1 South Korea Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production

3.9.1 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Business

7.1 CNH Industrial

7.1.1 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 CNH Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Daimler Trucks

7.2.1 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Daimler Trucks Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 General Motors

7.3.1 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 General Motors Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 MAN Truck & Bus

7.4.1 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 MAN Truck & Bus Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Volvo Trucks

7.5.1 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Volvo Trucks Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Beiqi Foton Motor

7.6.1 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Beiqi Foton Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 BRC Gas Equipment

7.7.1 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 BRC Gas Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cummins Westport

7.8.1 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Cummins Westport Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Dongfeng Motor

7.9.1 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Dongfeng Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

7.10.1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Ford Motor

7.11.1 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Ford Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Gaz

7.12.1 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Gaz Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Honda

7.13.1 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Honda Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Impco Technologies

7.14.1 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Impco Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Isuzu Motors

7.15.1 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Isuzu Motors Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Kamaz

7.16.1 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Kamaz Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Landi Renzo

7.17.1 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Landi Renzo Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Navistar

7.18.1 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Navistar Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Renault

7.19.1 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Renault Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Volkswagen

7.20.1 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Volkswagen Main Business and Markets Served 8 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle

8.4 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Distributors List

9.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application (2021-2026) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

