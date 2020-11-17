Intelligent Video (IV) Market Outlook 2025: Top Companies, consumption by Regional data, Investigation and growth Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

This report studies the Intelligent Video (IV) market, intelligent video (IV) refers to video that inherently automates video analysis or includes technology that eliminates some manual video analysis processes. Common applications include surveillance cameras that only record when motion is detected, to cameras that automatically “read” and catalog vehicle license plates. Another increasingly common use of intelligent video is the use of facial recognition technology in surveillance systems. Such systems, often called “biometric surveillance,” often eliminate manual surveillance video monitoring and – through the use of searchable biometric templates associated with appropriate meta-data – makes it possible to create alerts when detecting individuals from watchlist databases., .cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

IBM , Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH , Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic, Verint Systems, Avigilon , Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. , Objectvideo, Inc., Advantech, Infinova, Qognify, PureTech Systems , IntelliVision, VCA Technology,

Intelligent Video (IV) Market Segment by Type covers:

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems Intelligent Video (IV) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector