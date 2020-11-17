Dimensional Metrology Equipment Market 2020: Top Companies, consumption by Regional data, Growth Overview and Investigation & Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

Traditionally, dimensional metrology was viewed as just another measurement inspection activity in manufacturing. However, with advances in technology and with the evolution of smart factory, the past decade has seen a drastic revolution in dimensional metrology equipment. Different categories within the dimensional metrology equipment market are Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM), Optical Digitizers & Scanners (ODS), Vision Measuring Machines (VMM), form Measuring Machines (FMM), Measurement Gages (MG) and Calipers & Micrometres (C&M). End users in this competitive market demand advanced metrology services in order to minimize errors and improve product quality and lifecycle. Hence, dimensional measuring techniques are becoming more sophisticated. Additionally, manufacturers in the end-user industries such as automotive and aerospace demand stringent quality inspections and have incorporated dimensional metrology equipment as a key enabler for improved productivity..cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.
- Companies such as Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Carl Zeiss and Mitutoyo Corporation dominate the European market for dimensional metrology. Their strong position in the market is attributed to diverse product portfolios, robust distribution network, and diverse application coverage. CMM and C&M are the traditional metrology equipment. CMMs are being adopted across all stages of production including design, testing, and development and reverse engineering. C&M, on the other hand, is a mature market with the equipment being one of the standard methods for precision measurement. Other metrology equipment such as bridge-type CMMs and FMM are expected to grow moderately over the forecast period. In addition to these systems, portable equipment, optical scanners, articulate arm and inline metrology systems are expected to gain tremendous momentum in the near future.The worldwide market for Dimensional Metrology Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Dimensional Metrology Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
- This report focuses on the Dimensional Metrology Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
