Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials Market 2020: Industry Trends and Investigation Growth Rate, consumption by Regional data, Product & Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Analysis By 2025

Phenolic resin is the principal binder used in the manufacture of modern friction materials., Phenolic resins for the friction industry are available as liquids or as powders blended with a cross linking agent (usually hexamine). The properties of these resins may be enhanced by incorporating other polymeric or chemical modifications.

Competitive Landscape and Phenolic Resin for Friction MaterialsMarket Share Analysis

Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Phenolic Resin for Friction Materialssales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Phenolic Resin for Friction Materialssales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:

Sumitomo Bakelite

Hexion

Mitsui Chemicals

DIC Corporation

Shengquan Group

KANGNAM CHEMICAL

Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material

Kuentek Cashew

Sprea Misr

Zhejiang Hangzhou Friction Composites

And More……

Market segmentation

Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials Market Segment by Type covers:

Liquid Type (Phenolic Resol Resins)

Powder Type (Phenolic Novolac Resins)

Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Automotive

Railway

Aeronautics

Industrial

Scope of the Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials Market Report:

This report focuses on the Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., The market is driven by various end-users, such as automotive, railway, aeronautics and industrial. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas' company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years., The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin., The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times., Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions' unfair methods of competition., Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field., The worldwide market for Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 1120 million US$ in 2023, from 840 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The report provides an in-depth knowledge of the Global Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials market scenario:

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Phenolic Resin for Friction Materials market are also given.

