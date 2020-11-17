Feed Phosphate Market Analysis Investigation Growth by Top Companies, consumption by Regional data, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2025

Feed Phosphate refers to inorganic salts of phosphoric acid, which is necessary to meet the phosphorus requirements for animal production to ensure optimal growth, fertility and bone development.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Mosaic

Sichuan Lomon

EcoPhos

Rouiller Group

PhosAgro

Yara

Potash Corp

TIMAB

EuroChem

Simplot

OCP

Yunan Phosphate Chemical

Chanhen

Jinnuo Chemical

Sinofert

Feed Phosphate Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value.

Feed Phosphate Market Segment by Type covers:

Dicalcium Phosphate

Monocalcium Phosphate

Others

Feed Phosphate Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Livestock

Poultry

Aquaculture

Others

This report focuses on the Feed Phosphate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., Phosphoric Acid and Calcium Carbonate are the main raw materials. Feed Phosphate mainly contains dicalcium phosphate and monocalcium phosphate. Dicalcium phosphate is the product type and the market share reached 69.15% in 2016. Feed Phosphate is widely applied in livestock, poultry and aquaculture. Dicalcium phosphate is the main product for livestock, poultry and monocalcium phosphate is popular for aquaculture., The production of Feed Phosphate increased from 11392.5 K MT in 2012 to 14123.1 K MT in 2016, with a CARG of nearly 5.52 %., The manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe, South America and Asia (Ex. China). China is the largest production region, with the share of 38.22%, the second is Europe, with the share of 16.03%, the third and fourth are South America and North America, with the shares of 15.14% and 14.62%., The worldwide market for Feed Phosphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 7880 million US$ in 2023, from 6160 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

