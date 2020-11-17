Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, and consumption by Regional data, Investigation and Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is a type of hydraulic motors. Radial piston motors are used in caterpillar drives of dragline excavators, cranes, winches and ground drilling equipment. Radial piston motors are capable of producing high torques at very low speeds, down to half a revolution per minute. The pistons (or plungers) of a radial piston motor form a star-like shape and are perpendicularly connected to the shaft. The rectilinear motion of the pistons is transformed into a rotating movement by the eccentric shaft.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market is split by Type and by Application.

Multiple Displacements

Single Displacement

Mining Equipment

Pulp & Paper Equipment

Off-Highway Equipment

Other

Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is widely used in Mining Equipment, Pulp & Paper Equipment, Off-Highway Equipment and Other industry. The most proportion of Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is Off-Highway Equipment, with 30% market share in 2015. With the development of technology, the global average price of Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is in the decreasing trend, from 63 USD/KW in 2011 to 59 USD/KW in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from North America and Western Europe. Market competition is relatively intense. Eaton, Kawasaki, Parket, KYB, Bosch Rexroth, SAI, Rotary Power, Dongguan Blince, Black Bruin and etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2023, from 340 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Radial Piston Hydraulic Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

