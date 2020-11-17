Smart Parking Market 2020 Analysis By Global Business Trends, Size-Share, Future Demand, Progress Insight, Statistics, Key Regions, Leading Players Updates and Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research Biz

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Smart Parking Market” research report provides key statistics of the market status in terms of Smart Parking market size estimates and forecasts, growth rate. This report also covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Further, the Smart Parking market research report strategical insights based on assessment of recent developments, strategy analysis of the players. It also covers drivers, opportunities and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The Global Smart Parking market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Smart Parking market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Smart Parking market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including:

Microsoft Corporation

Orange Business Services

TransCore, LP

Q-Park

Jasper Technologies

Computer Science Corporation

Deutsche Telekom

Oracle Corporation

Oti (PARX)

Parkopedia

Sierra Wireless

Aeris Communications

Parkmobile

SKIDATA

Cisco Systems

3M

IBM

ParkHelp

Streetline (Kapsch TrafficCom)

ParkMe (INRIX)

Siemens

Serco

Smart Parking

HCL

Parkeon

IPS Group, Inc.

Gemalto

Nedap Mobility Solutions

Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S. L

MSR-Traffic

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions are covered:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Smart Parking market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Smart Parking market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Compoments: Sensors

Compoments: Apps

Compoments: Smart Parking Meters

Compoments: Mobile Phone Automated Payment Systems

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Global Smart Parking Market Chapter-wise Analysis:

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Smart Parking market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Smart Parking market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Smart Parking industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Smart Parking market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Smart Parking, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Smart Parking in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Smart Parking in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Smart Parking. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Smart Parking market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Smart Parking market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Smart Parking market?

What was the size of the emerging Smart Parking market by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the emerging Smart Parking market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Smart Parking market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Smart Parking market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Smart Parking market?

What are the Smart Parking market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Parking Industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Smart Parking Market Forecast Period: 2019-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Smart Parking market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Smart Parking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Parking

1.2 Smart Parking Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Parking Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2014-2026)

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Type 1

1.2.3 The Market Profile of Type 2

1.2.4 The Market Profile of Type 3

1.3 Global Smart Parking Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Parking Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

1.3.2 The Market Profile of Application 1

1.3.3 The Market Profile of Application 2

1.3.4 The Market Profile of Application 3

1.4 Global Smart Parking Market by Region (2014-2026)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Smart Parking (2014-2026)

2 Global Smart Parking Market Landscape by Player

2.1 Global Smart Parking Production and Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Parking Revenue and Market Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Parking Average Price by Player (2014-2019)

2.4 Smart Parking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type by Player

2.5 Smart Parking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Parking Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Parking Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Players Profiles

3.1 Company 1

3.1.1 Company 1 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.1.2 Smart Parking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Company 1 Smart Parking Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.1.4 Company 1 Business Overview

3.2 Company 2

3.2.1 Company 2 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.2.2 Smart Parking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Company 2 Smart Parking Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.2.4 Company 2 Business Overview

3.3 Company 3

3.3.1 Company 3 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.3.2 Smart Parking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Company 3 Smart Parking Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.3.4 Company 3 Business Overview

3.4 Company 4

3.4.1 Company 4 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.4.2 Smart Parking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Company 4 Smart Parking Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.4.4 Company 4 Business Overview

3.5 Company 5

3.5.1 Company 5 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.5.2 Smart Parking Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Company 5 Smart Parking Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.5.4 Company 5 Business Overview

…………………………………………………………………..

4 Global Smart Parking Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Smart Parking Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Smart Parking Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Smart Parking Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Smart Parking Manufacturing Analysis

8.1 Smart Parking Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials Introduction

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.2.1 Labor Cost Analysis

8.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Parking

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Smart Parking Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Raw Materials Sources of Smart Parking Major Players in 2018

9.3 Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Opportunities

10.3.1 Advances in Innovation and Technology for Smart Parking

10.3.2 Increased Demand in Emerging Markets

10.4 Challenges

10.4.1 The Performance of Alternative Product Type is Getting Better and Better

10.4.2 Price Variance Caused by Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

10.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

11 Global Smart Parking Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

Detailed TOC of Global Smart Parking Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/14365262

