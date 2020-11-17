HVAC Valve Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2026

Global “HVAC Valve Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report HVAC Valve Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in HVAC Valve market.

The Global HVAC Valve market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global HVAC Valve market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current HVAC Valve market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Belimo

Danfoss

Pentair

AVK

Flowserve

Mueller Industries

Samson

Taco

Bray

Nexus

IDC

About HVAC Valve Market:

HVAC Valve is valves serve a large variety of needs in HVAC automatic temperature control systems. HVAC Control valves come in a wide assortment of shapes and sizes, and can be controlled in many ways.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for HVAC Valve in the regions of USA and EU that is expected to drive the market for more advanced HVAC Valve. Increasing of spending on construction activities, retrofitting and renovation of old buildings, rising disposable income and increasing urbanization, growth of smart cities, increasing adoption of advanced HVAC systems will drive growth in USA and EU markets.Market Analysis and Insights: Global HVAC Valve MarketThe global HVAC Valve market size is projected to reach US$ 6839.2 million by 2026, from US$ 5374 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.Global HVAC Valve Scope and SegmentThe global HVAC Valve market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVAC Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.Segment by Type, the HVAC Valve market is segmented into Ball Valve Globe Valve Butterfly Valve OthersSegment by Application, the HVAC Valve market is segmented into Residential Commercial IndustrialHVAC Valve market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in HVAC Valve business, the date to enter into the HVAC Valve market, HVAC Valve product introduction, recent developments, etc.The major vendors covered: Honeywell Johnson Controls Schneider Electric Siemens Belimo Danfoss Pentair AVK Flowserve Mueller Industries Samson Taco Bray Nexus IDCGeographic SegmentationThe report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise HVAC Valve markets such as U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.For the period 2015-2026, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global HVAC Valve market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by Application as well as by Type in terms of volume.

This report focuses on the HVAC Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future HVAC Valve Market trend across the world. Also, it splits HVAC Valve Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Ball Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Others

Major Applications are as follows:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of HVAC Valve in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This HVAC Valve Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for HVAC Valve? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This HVAC Valve Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of HVAC Valve Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of HVAC Valve Market?

What Is Current Market Status of HVAC Valve Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of HVAC Valve Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global HVAC Valve Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is HVAC Valve Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On HVAC Valve Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of HVAC Valve Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for HVAC Valve Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 HVAC Valve Market Overview

1.1 HVAC Valve Product Overview

1.2 HVAC Valve Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ball Valve

1.2.2 Globe Valve

1.2.3 Butterfly Valve

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global HVAC Valve Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global HVAC Valve Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global HVAC Valve Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global HVAC Valve Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global HVAC Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global HVAC Valve Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global HVAC Valve Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global HVAC Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global HVAC Valve Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by HVAC Valve Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by HVAC Valve Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players HVAC Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers HVAC Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 HVAC Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 HVAC Valve Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by HVAC Valve Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in HVAC Valve as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into HVAC Valve Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers HVAC Valve Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global HVAC Valve Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global HVAC Valve Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global HVAC Valve Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global HVAC Valve Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America HVAC Valve Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America HVAC Valve Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe HVAC Valve Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe HVAC Valve Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America HVAC Valve Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America HVAC Valve Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global HVAC Valve by Application

4.1 HVAC Valve Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global HVAC Valve Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global HVAC Valve Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global HVAC Valve Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions HVAC Valve Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America HVAC Valve by Application

4.5.2 Europe HVAC Valve by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve by Application

4.5.4 Latin America HVAC Valve by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve by Application

5 North America HVAC Valve Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe HVAC Valve Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America HVAC Valve Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa HVAC Valve Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E HVAC Valve Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HVAC Valve Business

10.1 Honeywell

10.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Honeywell HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Honeywell HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.2 Johnson Controls

10.2.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.2.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Johnson Controls HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Honeywell HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

10.3 Schneider Electric

10.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Schneider Electric HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Schneider Electric HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.4 Siemens

10.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.4.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Siemens HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Siemens HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.5 Belimo

10.5.1 Belimo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Belimo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Belimo HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Belimo HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.5.5 Belimo Recent Development

10.6 Danfoss

10.6.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.6.2 Danfoss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Danfoss HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Danfoss HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.6.5 Danfoss Recent Development

10.7 Pentair

10.7.1 Pentair Corporation Information

10.7.2 Pentair Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Pentair HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Pentair HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.7.5 Pentair Recent Development

10.8 AVK

10.8.1 AVK Corporation Information

10.8.2 AVK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 AVK HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 AVK HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.8.5 AVK Recent Development

10.9 Flowserve

10.9.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

10.9.2 Flowserve Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Flowserve HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Flowserve HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.9.5 Flowserve Recent Development

10.10 Mueller Industries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 HVAC Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mueller Industries HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mueller Industries Recent Development

10.11 Samson

10.11.1 Samson Corporation Information

10.11.2 Samson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Samson HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Samson HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.11.5 Samson Recent Development

10.12 Taco

10.12.1 Taco Corporation Information

10.12.2 Taco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Taco HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Taco HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.12.5 Taco Recent Development

10.13 Bray

10.13.1 Bray Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Bray HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Bray HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.13.5 Bray Recent Development

10.14 Nexus

10.14.1 Nexus Corporation Information

10.14.2 Nexus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Nexus HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Nexus HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.14.5 Nexus Recent Development

10.15 IDC

10.15.1 IDC Corporation Information

10.15.2 IDC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 IDC HVAC Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 IDC HVAC Valve Products Offered

10.15.5 IDC Recent Development

11 HVAC Valve Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 HVAC Valve Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 HVAC Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

