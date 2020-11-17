Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Global “ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market:

Computer-controlled terminal located on the premises of financial institutions or elsewhere, though which customers may make deposits, withdrawals or other transactions as they would through a bank teller. Other terms sometimes used to describe such terminals are customer-bank communications terminal (CBCT) and remote service unit (RSU). Groups of banks sometimes share ATMs. Sometimes called Automated Banking Machines.

The research covers the current ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

GRG Banking

Nautilus Hyosung

Euronet Worldwide

NCR

This report focuses on the ATM (Automated Teller Machine) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of the ATM industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2020-2022 market development trends of the ATM industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. The worldwide market for ATM (Automated Teller Machine) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 21700 million US$ in 2023, from 13700 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

On site

Off site Major Applications are as follows:

Withdrawals

Transfers