Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

ATE is the abbreviation of Automatic Test Equipment. Based on the customer’s test requirements, drawings and reference plans, MCU, PLC, PC based on VB, VC development platform, using TestStand & LabVIEW and JTAG/Boundary Scan technology to develop and design various types of automated test equipment.

Advantest

Cobham

Astronics Test Systems

Chroma ATE

LTX- Credence

Lorlin Test Systems

Marvin Test

National Instruments

Roos Investments

Automatic test equipment technology has evolved significantly over the years, from dedicated sequencers to mini-computers, and now to personal computers, powerful in processing and memory capabilities, using commercial operating systems and standard languages. This was to match the pace of diagnostic test required in advancing information technology and electronic industries. Growth and innovation in the industry will continue, fuelled by significant developments in computing, software and instrumentation technology.Asia Pacific market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period owing to numerous semiconductor industries in the region coupled with changing consumer need and advancement in technology. Heavy investment in the defense sector along with developing telecommunication sector is anticipated to drive the market over the period. Europe is expected to grow owing to the increasing population and technological advancement in the automated test equipment industry. Major Classifications are as follows:

Memory

Mixed Signal

Digital Major Applications are as follows:

Consumer

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense