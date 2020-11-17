Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Semiconductor silicon wafers are key component of integrated circuits such as those used to power computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.

The research covers the current Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Shin Etsu (JP)

Sumco (JP)

Siltronic (DE)

MEMC (US)

LG Siltron (KR)

SAS (TW)

Okmetic (FI)

Shenhe FTS (CN)

SST (CN)

JRH (CN)

MCL (CN)

GRITEK (CN)

Wafer Works (TW)

Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

Due to the increase in global DRAM and 3D NAND Flash shipments in 2016 and the limited capacity of silicon international manufacturers, coupled with the large-size silicon project failed to achieve shipments in mainland, resulting in global semiconductor wafer supply tight. The capacity utilization of major wafer suppliers reached 100%.In 2016, the 300mm wafers are the main products of the semiconductor silicon wafer market with a share of 65%. The downstream, foundry market, which has high capital and technical barriers, has got a mature market structure these previous years. TSMC, GF, UMC, Samsung, and SMICS etc. are the leading foundries in the world.Despite the present problem of competition in the market, the global recovery trend is clear that, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future they will still have The worldwide market for Semiconductor Silicon Wafer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 9170 million US$ in 2023, from 7810 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

300 mm

200 mm

Ã¢€°¤ 150 mm Major Applications are as follows:

Memory

Logic/MPU