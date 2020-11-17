Global Data Centre (Data Centers) Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Global “Data Centre (Data Centers) Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Data Centre (Data Centers) market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Data Centre (Data Centers) market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Data centers are facilities comprising of network computers as well as storage devices, which enterprises utilize for storing, organizing, processing and disseminating huge volumes of data. Data centers host critical systems of a network, which are important for daily operations of enterprise or other organizations. Data centers contain IT equipment such as cables, servers, firewalls, storage sub systems, routers, networking switches and physical racks for organizing as well as interconnecting IT equipment among others. Data centers essentially require infrastructure for power distribution, backup power systems, cooling systems, telecommunication connectivity and ventilation. Businesses host multiple data centers at different locations for handling their data. Internet facing data centers support certain applications for multiple end users. Enterprise data centers cater few end users, but offer more customized applications. Data centers are adopting new technologies such as software defined everything and virtualization for optimal utilization of resources, increasing IT flexibility as well as scalability. Advanced data centers and green data centers have highly efficient power utilization at reduced costs with less usage of air-conditioning and lesser environmental impact. They have power use effectiveness ratio, which measure the power consumed by data center relative to the power consumed for computing, as less than 1.5. Virtual data centers are collection of automated and scalable cloud infrastructure resources,hosted at different locations, formeeting the requirements for computation, networking and storage of business enterprises. Data centers find applications in sectors such as banking, financial institutions, government, healthcare, ITES and retail among others.

Amazon Web Services

Alibaba

Apple Inc

China Unicom

Cisco Systems

Digital Reality

Equinix

Facebook Inc

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Lenovo

This report focuses on the Data Centre (Data Centers) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Micro Data Centers

Mobile Data Centers

Cloud Data Centers

Green Data Centers

Mega/Hyper scale Data Centers

Software Defined Data Centers

Virtual Data Centers

