Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate (2-EHMA), is a main methacrylic ester and polymerizable monomer. 2-EHMA is produced for the use as a building block to make a wide range of polymer based products that we see and use every day from paints and coatings, toners and inks, oil additives to dental and medical products to name but a few. 2-EHMA is of low concern to human health and the environment. It is classified as hazardous (skin irritant and sensitizing) but has been handled safely by industry and professionals for over 60 years.

This report focuses on the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate, a colorless transparent liquid, is mainly manufactured by methacrylic acid or methyl methacrylate reacting with 2-ethylhexanol. Due to its outstanding performances, 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate is widely used in many industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesive and sealants, fiber treatment agent industry and so on.Among those applications, paints and coatings is the largest consumption field, which contributed 52.26% share in 2015.According to its manufacturing process, 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate can be got from methacrylic acid esterification or methyl methacrylate transesterification. Since price of methacrylic acid is higher than that of methyl methacrylate, 2-EHMA manufacturers prefer to adopt methyl methacrylate transesterification method to produce 2-EHMA.Europe and Japan are the major production bases of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. Europe keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, European capacity was about 7450 MT, holding 33.23% share. Japan is the follower, who had 7100 MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate capacity in 2015.As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer as well. Global consumption volume of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate was 17219MT in 2015, while Europe consumed about 5172MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. The second largest consumer is USA, whose consumption volume was 4135 MT in 2015.Considering its applications and alternatives, the 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate market size is not large with some manufacturers engaged in the industry. Demand from downstream industries sets obstacles for the industry. It is estimated that the whole 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate market will keep the current softening situations with gradually increasing size.

Esterification Type

Transesterification Type Major Applications are as follows:

Paints and coatings

Adhesive and sealants

Fiber treatment agents

Others include lubricants additives

dispersants