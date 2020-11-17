Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

A Recent report on “2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market:
2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate (2-EHMA), is a main methacrylic ester and polymerizable monomer. 2-EHMA is produced for the use as a building block to make a wide range of polymer based products that we see and use every day from paints and coatings, toners and inks, oil additives to dental and medical products to name but a few. 2-EHMA is of low concern to human health and the environment. It is classified as hazardous (skin irritant and sensitizing) but has been handled safely by industry and professionals for over 60 years.
The research covers the current 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Report: This report focuses on the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate, a colorless transparent liquid, is mainly manufactured by methacrylic acid or methyl methacrylate reacting with 2-ethylhexanol. Due to its outstanding performances, 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate is widely used in many industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesive and sealants, fiber treatment agent industry and so on.Among those applications, paints and coatings is the largest consumption field, which contributed 52.26% share in 2015.According to its manufacturing process, 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate can be got from methacrylic acid esterification or methyl methacrylate transesterification. Since price of methacrylic acid is higher than that of methyl methacrylate, 2-EHMA manufacturers prefer to adopt methyl methacrylate transesterification method to produce 2-EHMA.Europe and Japan are the major production bases of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. Europe keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, European capacity was about 7450 MT, holding 33.23% share. Japan is the follower, who had 7100 MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate capacity in 2015.As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer as well. Global consumption volume of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate was 17219MT in 2015, while Europe consumed about 5172MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. The second largest consumer is USA, whose consumption volume was 4135 MT in 2015.Considering its applications and alternatives, the 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate market size is not large with some manufacturers engaged in the industry. Demand from downstream industries sets obstacles for the industry. It is estimated that the whole 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate market will keep the current softening situations with gradually increasing size.The worldwide market for 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
Report further studies the market development status and future 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market trend across the world. Also, it splits 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
