Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Size 2020 Global Statistics, Industry Trends, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2026

Global Smart Agriculture Sensors Market research report provides the In-Depth industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.Global Smart Agriculture Sensors Market give a descriptive analysis of the trends and potential factors of the upcoming future of Global Smart Agriculture Sensors Market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.
Smart Agriculture Sensors Market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2026. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Report Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market. Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.
List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Report are:-
- Vishay
- Honeywell
- Texas Instruments
- Auroras s.r.l.
- Bosch
- Avidor High Tech
- Libelium
- Sol Chip Ltd
- Pycno Agriculture
- CropX Inc
- Trimble Inc
- Sentera, LLC.
- The Yield Pty Ltd
About Smart Agriculture Sensors Market:
Smart agriculture, also known as precision agriculture, allows farmers to maximize yields using minimal resources such as water, fertilizer, and seeds. By deploying sensors and mapping fields, farmers can begin to understand their crops at a micro scale, conserve resources, and reduce impacts on the environment. Smart agriculture has roots going back to the 1980s when Global Positioning System (GPS) capability became accessible for civilian use. Once farmers were able to accurately map their crop fields, they could monitor and apply fertilizer and weed treatments only to areas that required it. During the 1990s, early precision agriculture users adopted crop yield monitoring to generate fertilizer and pH correction recommendations. As more variables could be measured and entered into a crop model, more accurate recommendations for fertilizer application, watering, and even peak yield harvesting, could be made. A number of sensing technologies are used in precision agriculture, providing data that helps farmers monitor and optimize crops, as well as adapt to changing environmental factors including:The global Smart Agriculture Sensors market size is projected to reach USD million by 2026, from USD million in 2020, at a CAGR of during 2021-2026.This report focuses on Smart Agriculture Sensors volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Agriculture Sensors market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.Global Smart Agriculture Sensors
Smart Agriculture Sensors Market By Type:
- Location Sensor
- Optical Sensor
- Other
Smart Agriculture Sensors Market By Application:
- Yield Monitoring and Mapping
- Soil Monitoring
- Disease Control and Detection
- Irrigation and Water Management
- Other
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Smart Agriculture Sensors in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Smart Agriculture Sensors market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.
- To understand the structure of Smart Agriculture Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Smart Agriculture Sensors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Smart Agriculture Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To project the value and volume of Smart Agriculture Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Key Stakeholders
- Raw material suppliers
- Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
- Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
- Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
- Importers and exporters
- Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
- Trade associations and industry bodies
- End-use industries
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2026)
1.4.2 Major-Type
1.4.3 Independent-Type
1.4.4 Administrator-Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Share by Application (2014-2026)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Commonweal
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Size
2.2 Smart Agriculture Sensors Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Regions (2014-2026)
2.2.2 Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)
3.1.2 Global Smart Agriculture Sensors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)
3.1.3 Global Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Smart Agriculture Sensors Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Agriculture Sensors Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Agriculture Sensors Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Type (2014-2020)
4.2 Global Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Application (2014-2020)
(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America
Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Size (2014-2020)
Key Players
Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Type
Smart Agriculture Sensors Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
Company Details
Company Description and Business Overview
Smart Agriculture Sensors Introduction
Revenue in Smart Agriculture Sensors Business (2014-2020)
Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2020-2026
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2020-2026)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2020-2026)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Continued….
