Global Biobanking Market Size & Share, Future Growth, Trends Evaluation, Demands, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global “biobanking market Share” is set to gain traction from the rising integration of innovative technologies in the pre-existing systems. Besides, the introduction to virtual biobanking is set to revolutionize the system by enabling researchers to conduct their studies smoothly, as well as by lowering the time constraints. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “Biobanking Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sample Storage (Blood, Cells & Tissue, and Others), By Application (Regenerative Medicines, Life Sciences, and Others), By Settings (Academic Medical Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The study further mentions that the biobanking market size was USD 25.09 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 49.46 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The report covers:

Global Biobanking Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Biobanking Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medizinische Universität Graz

UK Biobank

Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

Isenet Biobanking

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ProMedDx

BBL

Brooks Life Sciences

ASKION

Others

High Demand for Samples from Pharmaceutical Industry to Augment Blood Segment

In terms of sample storage, the market is segregated into cells and tissue, blood, and others. Out of these, the blood segment acquired 79.5% biobanking market share in 2018 and is set to lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising distribution, storage, and collection of blood samples backed by the increasing cases of infectious diseases. It is further creating high demand for curative measures. As blood samples contain RNA and DNA, they are considered to be a vital biospecimen and hence, are utilized in conducting several research activities. These are especially demanded by the academic medical institutions, as well as many pharmaceutical companies.

Emergence of Cord Blood Stem Cell Biobanking to Accelerate Growth

Nowadays, cord blood is considered to be an important source of stem cells that is often processed and conserved for medical research. In the field of biobanking, the conservation of cord blood is gaining more popularity. Also, the upsurging trend of cord blood stem cell biobanking is set to affect the biobanking market growth positively during the forthcoming years. Sweden’s Lund University, for instance, unveiled the world’s largest stem cell biobanking that would aid researchers in understanding the origin and cause of diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Apart from that, the rising incidence of chronic diseases across the globe would contribute to the market growth.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Others Scope Market Segmentation Others Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Trends in Biobanking Market Prevalence of Key Diseases – By Key Countries Overview: Number of Biobanks – By Key Countries Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Storage Blood Cells & Tissues Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Regenerative Medicines Life Science Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Settings Academic Medical Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Biobanking Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Sample Storage Blood Cells & Tissues Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Regenerative Medicines Life Science Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Settings Academic Medical Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



Continue….

