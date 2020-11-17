Ice Cream Market 2020 – by Latest Technology, Analysis with Top Manufacturers, Future Growth Outlook, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

“Ice Cream market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Ice Cream market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Ice Cream market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Ice Cream market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Ice Cream Market:

Ice Cream Market analysis considers sales from impulse, take-home, and artisanal products. Our study also finds the sales of ice cream in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the impulse segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for small portion snacks and desserts will play a significant role in the impulse segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ice cream market report looks at factors such as product launches, increasing mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations. However, product recalls, increasing prevalence of obesity and related diseases among consumers, and the rising number of lactose-intolerant people globally may hamper the growth of the ice cream industry over the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14988906

Market Dynamics of Ice Cream Market:

Driver: Reseller PrTechnavio Announces The Publication Of Its Research Report – Global Ice Cream Market 2020-2024Technavio Recognizes The Following Companies As The Key Players In The Global Ice Cream Market: Agropur Co-Operative, Blue Bell Creameries Lp, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., Froneri Ltd., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Mars Inc., Nestlé Sa, New Forest Ice Cream Ltd., Unilever Group, And Wells Enterprises Inc.Commenting On The Report, An Analyst From Technavio Said: “The Latest Trend Gaining Momentum In The Market Is The Increasing Popularity Of Plant-Based Ice Creams.”According To The Report, One Of The Major Drivers For This Market Is Product Launches.

Trend: Increasing Popularity Of Plant-Based Ice Creams

Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Rising Number Of Lactose-Intolerant People Globally.

Product launches

Vendors are introducing new ice cream products in unusual flavors to attract more consumers, improve their revenue flow, and increase their market shares. For instance, Unilever launched new ice cream tubs under the brand name, Magnum and claims that this new product features a milk chocolate shell made with Belgian chocolate and is available in four different flavors. Similarly, BuzzFeed Inc. launched new ice cream products under the brand name, Tasty. Moreover, mergers and acquisitions, which enable vendors to formulate new products and avail technologies at reasonable costs. Thus, the launch of new products under varied brands will lead to the expansion of the global ice cream market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Increasing popularity of plant-based ice creams

Plant-based food products are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. This kind of diet has numerous benefits, as it provides more antioxidants and beneficial compounds than animal-based diets. Plant-based diets are also rich in folate, magnesium, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. It also helps in lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases and other metabolic disorders. The vendors in the market are also producing new plant-based ice creams to meet the rising demand from consumers. The growing number of vegans globally and the launch of new plant-based ice-creams will aid in increasing the demand for plant-based ice creams during the forecast period.

Some Key Players of Ice Cream Market Are:

Agropur Co-operative

Blue Bell Creameries LP

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Froneri Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Nestlé SA

New Forest Ice Cream Ltd.

Unilever Group