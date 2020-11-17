Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Size, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Strategy, Worldwide Growth Insights, Regional Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Ventricular Assist Devices market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Ventricular Assist Devices market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Ventricular Assist Devices market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Ventricular Assist Devices market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.
About Ventricular Assist Devices Market:
Ventricular Assist Devices Market analysis considers sales from left and right ventricular assist devices and bi-ventricular assist devices products. Our study also finds the sales of ventricular assist devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the left and right ventricular assist devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prevalence of end-stage heart failure and rising number of new product launches will play a significant role in the left and right ventricular assist devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ventricular assist devices market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of heart failure, new product launches, and scarcity of donor hearts for transplantation. However, high costs associated with ventricular assist devices, complications related to implantation of ventricular assist devices, and frequent product recalls may hamper the growth of the ventricular assist devices industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Ventricular Assist Devices Market:
Driver: Increasing Prevalence Of Heart Failure.
Trend: Technological Advances
Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Frequent Product Recalls.
Increasing prevalence of heart failure
Patients who suffer from chronic cardiovascular diseases have a high risk of developing heart failure. Ischemic heart disease is found to be one of the most common causes of heart failure. Surgeons use implantable mechanical pumps such as ventricular assist devices in patients with heart failure or those with a weak heart muscle. In addition, the implantation of ventricular assist devices is also recommended for patients with congestive heart failure. Thus, the increasing prevalence of heart failure will lead to the expansion of the global ventricular assist devices market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.
Technological advances
The procurement and maintenance of medical equipment account for a significant part of a healthcare organization’s operational expenses. However, growing technological innovations have enabled a paradigm shift in the cost as well as the manageability of medical equipment. Technologically advanced and innovative ventricular assist devices are used to aid in cardiac circulation, which can partially or completely replace the function of the heart. Second-generation ventricular assist devices include implantable, continuous flow, rotary pumps with axial flow. Market vendors are also developing third-generation ventricular support devices that are incorporated with centrifugal continuous-flow pumps, which provide enhanced durability and reliability. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Ventricular Assist Devices Market Are:
Ventricular Assist Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
Ventricular Assist Devices Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Ventricular Assist Devices Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Some Points from Ventricular Assist Devices Market Report TOC:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
