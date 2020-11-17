Tortilla Market by Top Players, Impact of Covid-19, Key Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Business Size Forecast to 2024

“Tortilla market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Tortilla market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Tortilla market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Tortilla market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.
About Tortilla Market:
Tortilla Market analysis considers sales from tortilla chips, pre-cooked tortilla, and tortilla mix products. Our study also finds the sales of tortilla in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the tortilla chips segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing per capita consumption in developed regions such as North America and Europe will play a significant role in the tortilla chips segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global tortilla market report looks at factors such as growing demand for convenience foods, a rise in the number of initiatives to improve agricultural output, and expansion in retail landscapes. However, fluctuations in food commodity prices, stringent regulations, and the high number of product recalls may hamper the growth of the tortilla industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Tortilla Market:
Driver: Growing Demand For Convenience Foods.
Trend: Rising Demand For Gluten-Free Tortillas
Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Fluctuations In Food Commodity Prices.
Growing demand for convenience foods
Factors such as high participation of women in the workforce and rapid urbanization are driving the demand for convenience and easy to prepare food products such as tortillas. In addition, they are healthy and provide the body with the required amount of sodium essential for maintaining the water balance in the body. They help in the reduction of body fatigue and regulate metabolism as tortillas contain folate and pantothenic acid. Thus, the growing demand for convenience foods will lead to the expansion of the global tortilla market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for gluten-free tortillas
Gluten is a protein present in several types of grains. Consumers are increasingly looking for gluten-free tortillas owing to the awareness about the health implications of gluten. Leaky gut caused due to gluten consumption leads to the infusion of bacterial proteins and other toxic compounds into the bloodstream, thereby causing autoimmune attacks. Gluten consumption can lead to hypothyroidism, type 1 diabetes, and inflammation of the gut. Many food manufacturers are offering gluten-free tortillas in their portfolio to cater to the demands of customers who want to avoid gluten. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
