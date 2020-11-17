Apple Market by Size, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Strategy, Worldwide Growth Insights, Regional Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Apple market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Apple market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Apple market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Apple market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Apple Market:

Apple Market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of apple in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increase in the number of retailers offering apples under their brands will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global apple market report looks at factors such as growing demand for superfoods, health benefits of apples, and product launches. However, stringent food safety regulations, frequent product recalls, and high dependence on weather conditions may hamper the growth of the apple industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Apple Market:

Driver: Growing Demand For Superfoods.

Trend: Growing Popularity Of Urban Farming

Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Stringent Food Safety Regulations.

Growing demand for superfoods

The consumption of apple is increasing among health-conscious people. Apple is a superfood with high nutritional value and is a powerful source of antioxidants such as flavonoids and polyphenols. It also contains other essential nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, and fiber content. The consumption of apple reduces cholesterol and diabetes while also providing a healthier skin. Thus, the growing demand for superfoods will lead to the expansion of the global apple market at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

Growing popularity of urban farming

The scarcity of fields for crop cultivation has increased urban agricultural practices, such as vertical farming. The awareness about rooftop farming is increasing owing to the rising popularity of organic farming. Community spaces, such as school farms, parking lots, and rooftops, are used for cultivation in urban farming. Rooftop farming is mostly undertaken by families in apartments and localities growing fruits and vegetables for personal consumption. The proximity of urban farms to nearby markets helps in minimizing the transportation and refrigeration costs associated with the production of apples. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

