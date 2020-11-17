Geothermal Power Market 2020 – by Latest Technology, Analysis with Top Manufacturers, Future Growth Outlook, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

“Geothermal Power market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Geothermal Power market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Geothermal Power market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Geothermal Power market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

Geothermal Power Market analysis considers sales from flash, dry steam, and binary types. Our study also finds the sales of geothermal power in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the flash segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for low-priced electricity will play a significant role in the flash segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global geothermal power market report looks at factors such as rising investments and government initiatives, growing demand for renewable energy sources, and advantages for geothermal energy. However, high initial capital investments in establishing geothermal power plants, challenges posed by other renewable energy sources, and drawbacks of harnessing geothermal energy may hamper the growth of the geothermal power industry over the forecast period.

Geothermal energy is emerging as one of the most reliable sources of renewable energy. It is gaining prominence over conventional and non-renewable sources of energy because of its eco-friendly nature and constant availability. Geothermal reservoirs are non-exhaustible, have a high potential for power generation, and are replenished naturally, meeting the baseload demand for energy by generating up to 2 terawatts of power globally. The use of geothermal resources in the generation of electricity will continue to increase due to the high level of efficiency and minimal maintenance requirement. Thus, the advantages of geothermal energy will lead to the expansion of the global geothermal power market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

An immeasurable amount of geothermal energy resources are present deep within the earth’s subsurface. However, their exploitation is not feasible, owing to the immense heat and lack of proper technology. Researchers and industry players are focused on developing highly advanced technologies and techniques for drilling at extremely high temperatures. The development of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) will also help in boosting geothermal exploration activities. EGS will allow exploitation of unexplored geothermal resources, especially where hydrothermal resources have been exhausted. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Aboitiz Power Corp.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co.

Calpine Corp.

Enel Spa

Energy Development Corp.

Geothermal Engineering Ltd.

HS Orka hf

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Kenya Electricity Generating Co. Plc