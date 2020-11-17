Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market Trends by Growth Demand, Regional Outlook by Business Strategies, Production and Consumption Forecast 2020 to 2024

“Commercial Large Format Display Signage market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Commercial Large Format Display Signage market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Commercial Large Format Display Signage market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Commercial Large Format Display Signage market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market:

Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market analysis considers sales from both indoor and outdoor applications. Our study also finds the sales of commercial large format display signage in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the indoor segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for indoor LFDs from big supermarket chains will play a significant role in the indoor segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global commercial large format display signage market report looks at factors such as the advent of direct-view LED displays, increasing adoption of authentication techniques among vendors, and the need to improve business efficiency. However, the growing popularity of digital marketing, trade wars, and stringent regulatory framework to guard the quality of LEDs may hamper the growth of the commercial large format display signage industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market:

Driver: Advent Of Direct-View Led Displays.

Trend: Growing Demand For Oled Display

Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Growing Popularity Of Digital Marketing.

Advent of direct-view LED displays

Direct view LED displays are built using powerhouses called as light-emitting diodes, enabling the users to get brighter, high-contrast images and videos compared to conventional LCDs. Furthermore, these LED displays to handle images, videos, and tickers equally well in high traffic areas and thus can be used to display customized digital signage content. The installation of direct-view LED displays also looks sleek and professional because, unlike traditional LCDs, their displays do not require frames surrounding the screen. Also, direct-view LEDs have become a popular choice among the end-users as they are available in many sizes and different pixel pitches, which in turn will lead to the expansion of the global commercial large format display signage market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for OLED display

OLED displays are witnessing a continuous rise in demand due to various advantages including greater transparency, flexibility, and viewing angle over LED and LCDs. In addition, vendors are increasingly manufacturing OLED display owing to its higher profitability. Companies such as LG are bringing the revolutionary OLED technology for modern commercial displays. The company has been offering a wide range of OLED signage displays available in curved tilted, arched, and flat configurations to produce perfectly clear images. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market Are:

Barco NV

E Ink Holdings Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NEC Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Sony Corp.