Calcium Carbide Market by Size, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Strategy, Worldwide Growth Insights, Regional Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Calcium Carbide market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Calcium Carbide market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Calcium Carbide market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Calcium Carbide market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Calcium Carbide Market:

Calcium Carbide Market analysis considers sales from acetylene production, reducing and dehydrating agent, steelmaking, calcium cyanamide production, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of calcium carbide in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the acetylene production segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for PVC and acetylene gas will play a significant role in the acetylene production segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global calcium carbide market report looks at factors such as increasing steel production, rising demand for acetylene, and growing demand for PVC. However, health hazards caused by exposure to calcium carbide, availability of alternatives to calcium carbide, and the ban on the use of calcium carbide for ripening fruits may hamper the growth of the calcium carbide industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Calcium Carbide Market:

Driver: Growing Demand For Pvc.

Trend: Rising Demand For Calcium Cyanamide

Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Ban On The Use Of Calcium Carbide For Ripening Fruits.

Growing demand for PVC

PVC is manufactured through the cracking of chemicals, such as calcium carbide, ethylene, and dichloroethane Various industrial sectors including automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging are deploying PVC as it is lightweight and exhibits many beneficial properties, such as superior fire resistance, fire retardance, oil and chemical resistance, and mechanical strength. In addition, PVC is also used in pipes and fittings, rigid plates, rigid films, and automotive parts due to its fire retardance and oil resistance. Thus, the growing demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) from end-user industries will lead to the expansion of the global calcium carbide market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for calcium cyanamide

Calcium cyanamide is increasingly being used as one of the most prominent fertilizers in the agriculture industry. It is a nitrogen-based agricultural chemical used for protecting crops from a wide range of harmful insects and weeds. In addition, it prevents yield and quality losses during tight crop rotations. Thus, the rising demand for calcium cyanamide will also create a need for calcium carbide during the forecast period.

Some Key Players of Calcium Carbide Market Are:

AlzChem Trostberg GmbH

APH Regency Power Group

CARBIDE INDUSTRIES LLC

DCM Shriram Ltd.

Denka Co. Ltd.

Iran Carbide

Lonza Group Ltd.

MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd.

Merck KGaA