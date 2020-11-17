Medical Marijuana Market 2020 – by Latest Technology, Analysis with Top Manufacturers, Future Growth Outlook, Trends and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

“Medical Marijuana market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Medical Marijuana market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Medical Marijuana market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Medical Marijuana market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

Medical Marijuana Market analysis considers sales from chronic pain, nausea, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of medical marijuana in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the chronic pain segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of chronic pain among adults in the US will play a significant role in the chronic pain segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global medical marijuana market report looks at factors such as the rising number of product launches, an increasing number of medical marijuana dispensaries, and plans to increase production and availability of medical marijuana by governments. However, side effects associated with inappropriate use of medical marijuana, accessibility issues and high price associated with medical marijuana, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the medical marijuana industry over the forecast period.

Driver: Plans To Increase The Production And Availability Of Medical Marijuana By Governments.

Trend: Increase In Funding For Research And Production Of Medical Marijuana

Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Side Effects Associated With The Inappropriate Use Of Medical Marijuana.

Increase production and availability of medical marijuana by governments

The increasing demand for marijuana from dispensaries and patients for medical applications is encouraging marijuana growers and government organizations to improve access to legal marijuana for medical research. This is encouraging various governments such as the US government to issue plans to legalize the production of marijuana and expand the number of entities that are certified to grow marijuana plants. This will allow users to place orders for medical marijuana products. Thus, the plans to increase the production and availability of medical marijuana by governments will lead to the expansion of the global medical marijuana market at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.

Increase in funding for research and production of medical marijuana

The legalization of medical marijuana in many countries has provided vendors with opportunities to find new medicinal uses of marijuana. Government organizations in many countries are focusing on funding research on medical marijuana. Some of the vendors are also receiving funds for expanding the production of medical marijuana. For instance, the Department of Health in Australia announced funding for research on the use of marijuana to help cancer patients. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Medical Marijuana Market Are:

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

mCig Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

United Cannabis Corp.