Online Home Decor Market by Size, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Strategy, Worldwide Growth Insights, Regional Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Online Home Decor market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Online Home Decor market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Online Home Decor market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Online Home Decor market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.

About Online Home Decor Market:

Online Home Decor Market analysis considers sales from online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products. Our study also finds the sales of online home décor in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the online home furniture segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising internet penetration rates and growing smartphone adoption will play a significant role in the online home furniture segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global online home décor market report looks at factors such as increasing residential construction, increase in demand for multifunctional furniture, rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing, and benefits of buying home decor products online. However, strict competition from offline channel, long product replacement cycle resulting in infrequent purchases, and high volatility in raw material prices and transportation costs may hamper the growth of the online home décor industry over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Online Home Decor Market:

Driver: Increasing Residential Construction.

Trend: Enhancement Of Consumer Experience Through Technologies

Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Strict Competition From Offline Channel.

Developed countries such as the US and Canada are making significant investments in infrastructural development, which has increased the number of new residential construction projects in these countries. In addition, the growing number of renovation and modification projects and the rising focus on the development of infrastructure and real estate in developing countries such as China and India have increased the demand for furniture and furnishings. Also, factors such as the growth of e-commerce resulting from the increase in internet penetration and growth of the organized retail sector are encouraging the tech-savvy population to order home furnishing items online. This increasing residential construction will lead to the expansion of the global online home décor market at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Enhancement of consumer experience through technologies

Vendors are integrating the latest technologies such as AR and VR to help customers choose the best home décor products for their homes. For instance, some vendors are introducing apps that let customers enter the dimensions of their rooms and virtually experience the space equipped with home décor and furnishing products. Hereafter, customers can order the items online with the help of mobile applications. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Some Key Players of Online Home Decor Market Are:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Chairish Inc.

Coyuchi Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

Home24 SE

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.,Lowe’s Companies Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Trendsutra Platform Services Pvt. Ltd.