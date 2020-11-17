Online Home Decor Market by Size, Covid-19 Impact, Competitive Strategy, Worldwide Growth Insights, Regional Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

“Online Home Decor market” report studies overview of market drivers, constraints, challenges and opportunities. It predicts the growth rate of the global Online Home Decor market in between the forecasted period. This research report covers the dynamics of the global Online Home Decor market with a thorough overview of the overall market growth prospects. Online Home Decor market report contain overall market size, share and growth prospect of industry.
About Online Home Decor Market:
Online Home Decor Market analysis considers sales from online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products. Our study also finds the sales of online home décor in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the online home furniture segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising internet penetration rates and growing smartphone adoption will play a significant role in the online home furniture segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global online home décor market report looks at factors such as increasing residential construction, increase in demand for multifunctional furniture, rising popularity of blogs related to interior designing, and benefits of buying home decor products online. However, strict competition from offline channel, long product replacement cycle resulting in infrequent purchases, and high volatility in raw material prices and transportation costs may hamper the growth of the online home décor industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Online Home Decor Market:
Driver: Increasing Residential Construction.
Trend: Enhancement Of Consumer Experience Through Technologies
Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Strict Competition From Offline Channel.
Increasing residential construction
Developed countries such as the US and Canada are making significant investments in infrastructural development, which has increased the number of new residential construction projects in these countries. In addition, the growing number of renovation and modification projects and the rising focus on the development of infrastructure and real estate in developing countries such as China and India have increased the demand for furniture and furnishings. Also, factors such as the growth of e-commerce resulting from the increase in internet penetration and growth of the organized retail sector are encouraging the tech-savvy population to order home furnishing items online. This increasing residential construction will lead to the expansion of the global online home décor market at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
Enhancement of consumer experience through technologies
Vendors are integrating the latest technologies such as AR and VR to help customers choose the best home décor products for their homes. For instance, some vendors are introducing apps that let customers enter the dimensions of their rooms and virtually experience the space equipped with home décor and furnishing products. Hereafter, customers can order the items online with the help of mobile applications. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Online Home Decor Market Are:
Online Home Decor Market Segmentation Analysis:
By Type:
- Type 1
- Type 2
- Type 3
Online Home Decor Market Report Highlights: –
- The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
- The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
- The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.
- The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
- The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
- The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.
Online Home Decor Market Segment by Regions:
- APAC
- Americas
- EMEA
Some Points from Online Home Decor Market Report TOC:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for USD
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FURNACE TYPE
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
